USA UU. You are experiencing the worst flu season for children in the past decade as the second spread of the flu wave – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – It has been a bad flu season for children across the country and now authorities say there is a second wave of the spread of the flu. Pennsylvania has more than 72,000 confirmed cases of influenza, which is only a small reflection of the number of people who are sick.

The flu can be dangerous for children, especially if they have a weakened immune system or have not been vaccinated.

%MINIFYHTMLe62165a1cdef4370ccf96ad1b0519ca011% %MINIFYHTMLe62165a1cdef4370ccf96ad1b0519ca012%

Dr. Aditi Joshi, with Jefferson Health, says it spreads easily in schools.

"Because it is very contagious, it can live on the surface for a few hours, even if you are not there and if you do not wash your hands, it tends to be very contagious for that reason, so children tend to have many difficulties." . "Said Dr. Joshi.

The CDC says this is one of the worst flu seasons for children. Ninety-two have died since last fall, which is the highest total at this time of the season in the last decade.

Now there is a second wave of flu cases.

Overall, about 14,000 Americans have died of the flu this season.

"Now with influenza A, we are seeing people feeling sicker," said Dr. Joshi.

Health officials say two strains of the flu, A and B, have circulated this season and IIt is possible to obtain both.

"We want to keep the spread down, the contagion," added Dr. Joshi.

He also says that one way to do this is through telehealth, where patients can virtually interact with doctors through JeffConnect.

"We can take a look and say: & # 39; OK, you look very severe or not really. #. We can see the timeline if you have high risk factors and need Tamiflu or if you need to come for the exam," he said. Dr. Joshi. "In general, with the flu, most of it is supportive care so you can stay home and get treatment from there."

Doctors say it is not too late to get a flu shot. It may not be fully protective, but it will reduce the length and severity if you get sick.

In addition to a flu shot, and you can only get one per season, hAnd washing is another important way to prevent the flu along with staying away from others if you are sick.

Telemedicine can be a good option, since many doctors and health systems offer the service of talking to a doctor by phone or computer.