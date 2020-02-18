University football 2020: answering 20 training questions, from new employees to hot seats

The 2020 college football season does not start until August 29, when Notre Dame and Navy play the first game of the season in Dublin, Ireland.

%MINIFYHTMLb0de2d0a88099ce6ff38738e6491d05c11% %MINIFYHTMLb0de2d0a88099ce6ff38738e6491d05c12%

That is a long time from now, and we still have a long way to go to overcome the chasm that is the offseason. That doesn't mean we can't think of all the great games, coaches and players that will dominate college football headlines in 2020. We observed 20 questions about the calendar last week.

MORE: University football 2020: 20 questions for the calendar

Sporting News is willing to talk about those stories at any time. Today, we answer 20 questions about college football coaches:

Will Nick Saban break the Bear Bryant title record?

We can almost guarantee that Alabama will be in the University American Football Playoffs mix in November: Saban & # 39; s Crimson Tide teams have been undefeated in November of nine of their 13 seasons in Tuscaloosa. The 2020 team will play with a chip created by the November defeats against LSU and Auburn in 2019. Alabama will remain the prohibitive favorite to win the SEC and return to the Playoffs.

Will Dabo Swinney win No. 3 instead?

Clemson has the best record in the era of the Playoffs with 79-8: half game better than Alabama. Think of the success of the playoffs in terms of the Super Bowl: they have played for the championship in four of the last five seasons. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will lead a ridiculous offensive that should also go through the ACC again. We believe that the Tigers have a better chance of winning the national championship than the Tide, based simply on the easiest path of resistance.

Which coach is the best bet to join the national title club?

Saban, Swinney, Ed Orgeron of LSU, Jimbo Fisher of Texas A,amp;M, Les Miles of Kansas and Mack Brown of North Carolina make up that exclusive club, and half of those coaches are not at the school where they won everything. Pressed to guess who is next, we would go with Ryan Day of Ohio State over Kirby Smart of Georgia. Bulldogs fans can hate that, especially knowing that Justin Fields started in Georgia, but the Buckeyes are the best bet to win their conference and run this year.

Which coach faces more pressure to win a championship?

Smart, no doubt. Georgia was close in 2017 and & # 39; 18, and the Bulldogs are 44-12 since arriving in Athens. The program is still looking for that first national championship since 1980, the longest drought among true blue blood programs. With each failure, the psychological pressure increases. Ask Mark Richt.

Which coach will be next to reach 200 wins?

It is a race between Gary Patterson of TCU (172) and Frank Solich of Ohio (171), unless Urban Meyer (187) leaves retirement. Kirk Ferentz (162) of Iowa is the only other active FBS coach with more than 150.

MORE: Cincinnati would be wise to make Fickell's stay more comfortable

If not Michigan State, which team is Luke Fickell waiting for?

We would say Notre Dame, but we used to say the same about Meyer. In addition, Brian Kelly has won 33 games in the last three seasons with the Irish: he will not go anywhere. Fickell is in a good place for the foreseeable future at UC, and continued success there will give you a chance at a bigger program, one that is between Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Who wins more games: Mike Leach or Lane Kiffin?

Leach averaged 7.7 wins per season at Texas Tech and the state of Washington. You can reach that number constantly in Starkville. Kiffin averaged 7.8 wins per season through stops at USC, Tennessee and FAU, and he can reach that number in Oxford. It is close, but you can wait 7-5 and 8-4 seasons. We will give Leach a slight advantage because we have seen him do it in more difficult places.

What coaching rental have you forgotten?

Willie Taggart is training in FAU, and it won't be a surprise if the Owls win more games in 2020 than Florida State with Mike Norvell.

Which Power 5 coaching rental did you like the most?

Boston College has not had a double-digit win season since Jeff Jagodzinski led an 11-win team with Matt Ryan as quarterback in 2007. New coach Jeff Hafley, 40, helped convert the Ohio defense I was in a co-defensive coordinator last season, and he has the roots of the East Coast to help the Eagles work again. His hiring didn't get the same headlines as Leach and Kiffin in Mississippi, but his result will be a better investment.

Which group of 5 trainers did you like the most?

Ricky Rahne was an excellent offensive coordinator at Penn State, and should thrive in his first job as head coach at Old Dominion. Rahne is nice, and the former Cornell quarterback should help the Monarchs return to normal. Note that Old Dominion won 10 games in 2016. It can be done.

MORE: Mel Tucker is a solid employee for the state of Michigan, despite the school's messy search

Will Mel Tucker be exercised in the state of Michigan?

Tucker must recruit better than Dantonio while maintaining that chip-on-the-shoulder attitude that helped the previous regime to a combined 17-17 record against Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. That record is better than it seems, but Tucker's work will be more challenging because the Wolverines and Nittany Lions are not in a downward spiral. If Tucker can overcome the first two or three seasons (which will not be easy), then he will have a chance.

Best chance to explode: Jeremy Pruitt or Manny Diaz?

Define "burst." Miami had 75-53 in the last decade, which ranked 46th among FBS schools. Tennessee had the 67th best record with 63-62.

Pruitt and Díaz entered the 15 best recruitment classes in 2020, which shows progress. Now they must win with those classes. There is a clear possibility that neither of the two programs reaches the level of contender to the national championship again. Pressed for an answer, Miami remains the best bet: the ACC Coastal is more negotiable and the Hurricanes could win that division with incoming transfer quarterback D & # 39; Eriq King.

Which coaches will remain on the sidelines at 70?

Solich, who turns 76 in September, is the senior statesman among FBS coaches. However, that group of 70-year-old coaches probably won't expand until the 2021 season. That group includes Mack Brown (69 in August), Saban (69 in October) and Butch Davis (69 in November). After that, the next oldest coaches are Les Miles (67 in November), David Cutcliffe (66 in September), Herm Edwards (66 in April) and Ferentz (65 in August).

Brown and Saban will reach 70 in their current schools, and we like Edwards opportunities in the state of Arizona.

Which coach has more to prove?

You can stay in Arizona and look at Kevin Sumlin, who is 9-15 with a 6-12 record in Pac-12 in the last two seasons. That said, your employment status will not be the most commented this offseason.

Can Clay Helton survive another season?

Clay Helton kept the job at the USC despite a 13-12 record in the last two seasons. Meyer's rumors swirled throughout the season, and will re-emerge under the new sports director Mike Bohn. The schedule is brutal again, with Alabama, Stanford, the state of Arizona and Utah in the first five weeks. The Trojans close the season with a November list against Oregon, Washington, UCLA and Notre Dame.

MORE: Top 25 composite pre-season rankings

When will Jim Harbaugh win a Big Ten title?

Harbaugh has a winning record against Michigan State (3-2) and Penn State (3-2) and has split against Wisconsin (2-2) and Notre Dame (1-1).

None of that really matters. The Wolverines are still in the same game referendum for Harbaugh: it's that 0-5 offense against Ohio State and the talent gap that is holding back the Wolverines. Michigan has lost the last three meetings by an average of 21 points per game since "The Spot,quot; in 2016.

It's in Harbaugh to breathe life into "The Game," and the Wolverines haven't won at Ohio State since 2000. Michigan can't win the Big Ten until it defeats the Buckeyes. It's as simple as that.

Is it too difficult to train in your alma mater?

You can win, it's just that national championship standard that gets in the way. Look at the current Power 5 coaches in your alma mater: Harbaugh in Michigan, Smart in Georgia, Mike Gundy in Oklahoma State, Pat Fitzgerald in Northwestern, Scott Frost in Nebraska, David Shaw in Stanford and Paul Chryst in Wisconsin.

Those seven coaches have a combined record of 485-238 in their respective alma maters: a winning percentage of .670. None broke through and won that elusive national title.

Who faces more pressure: Lincoln Riley or Tom Herman?

There is less pressure on Riley, who is 36-6 with three consecutive appearances in the playoffs. But that 63-28 loss to LSU made a serious dent in Oklahoma's blue-blood credentials, and it's fair to wonder if he can win a Playoff game after four losses in six years.

Still, the pressure is on Texas and Herman, which has raised recruitment but still has a 25-15 record in the same three-year period. In other words, the Longhorns average three losses more than Oklahoma per season. Sam Ehlinger is back, but the same early season tests against LSU and Oklahoma will determine whether Texas can remain in the Playoff hunt.

What will Ed Orgeron do for a bis?

It will be impossible to live up to the LSU standard set last season, especially with the exits of Joe Burrow to the NFL Draft, Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers and Dave Aranda to Baylor. Scott Linehan and Bo Pelini filled the coordinator vacancies, but the program now faces the same problem that Auburn did after the 2010 season: How do you repeat the perfect season?

That leads to our last coach:

How unpredictable will Auburn be with Gus Malzahn?

We started with Saban and ended with Malzahn, who was the offensive coordinator on that Auburn 2010 team.

The Tigers won nine games last season and have averaged nine wins in the last three seasons. So the question is, WWhat three games lose? Last year it was against the top 10 teams in Florida, LSU and Georgia before a fourth loss in the bowling game against Minnesota.

This year, the Tigers play North Carolina in a neutral place on September 12, travel to Georgia on October 10 and play LSU and Alabama in the last two weeks of the season.

Everything is possible with Auburn, and by that we mean seven to 12 victories.