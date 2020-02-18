United States imposes new rules on Chinese state-owned media | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLb79719d11d8656718710521120b622a711% %MINIFYHTMLb79719d11d8656718710521120b622a712%

The administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will begin treating the five main Chinese state media entities with US operations. UU., The same as foreign embassies, demanding that they register their employees and property in the State Department.

Two senior State Department officials said the decision was made because China has been tightening state control over its means and that Chinese President Xi Jinping has used them more aggressively to spread propaganda for Beijing.

"Content control and editorial control have only been strengthened in the course of Xi Jinping's mandate in power," said an official. "These types are, in fact, weapons of the propaganda apparatus of the CCP (Party of the Chinese Community)."

Beijing was not informed in advance of the decision and will be notified Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

Beijing's control over China's state media has become "increasingly draconian," said the second official.

Both officials spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity.

Tensions between the two countries have increased since Trump took office three years ago, with disputes ranging from trade tariffs to accusations of Chinese espionage in the United States and U.S. support to Taiwan.

Tuesday's decision, officials said, is not linked to any recent developments in Chinese-American relations and has been under consideration for some time.

The new determination is being applied to the Xinhua News Agency, the China Global Television Network, the China International Radio, the China Daily Distribution Corporation and Hai Tian Development USA, Incorporated, officials said.

China Daily is an English newspaper published by the Chinese Communist Party. Hai Tian Development USA distributes People & # 39; s Daily, the official newspaper of the Party's Central Committee.

Man reading a Hong Kong edition of the China Daily, China's national English newspaper (File: Reuters)

The US operations of the five entities will have to disclose their personnel lists and hiring and firing decisions and register properties in the United States that they rent or own with the State Department, officials said.

They will also have to seek prior approval before leasing or buying new properties in the United States, they said.

When asked if there is concern that Beijing will retaliate against Western media outlets based in China, an official said foreign media already work under strict rules and that the new disclosure rules do not impose restrictions on US operations of the five Chinese state-owned entities.

"These boys operate in a much more liberal environment here in the United States than any foreign press enjoys in the People's Republic of China," the official said.