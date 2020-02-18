UN envoy: Impact of the long Libyan war on the civilian population & # 39; incalculable & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML3017e6eb78a3df17350cff09fbc1906811% %MINIFYHTML3017e6eb78a3df17350cff09fbc1906812%

The impact of the nine-year war in Libya against civilians is "incalculable," said a UN official, with the rise in casualties and almost 900,000 people who now need assistance.

Yacoub El Hillo said Monday that a 55-point roadmap to end the war in Libya, agreed by 12 key leaders at a conference in Berlin on January 19, has seen "serious violations,quot; in the last 10 days with fighting in and around the capital, Tripoli.

Plus:

The protracted conflict is "severely impacting civilians in all parts of the country on a scale never seen before," the UN humanitarian coordinator for Libya said in an informational video for Tripoli journalists.

El Hillo said "the increasing use of explosive weapons has resulted in unnecessary loss of life," noting attacks against civilians and civil infrastructure, particularly health facilities, which have doubled since 2019, resulting in at least 650 civilians. dead or injured

He cited a UN mine expert in Libya who said last week that the country has the largest stock of uncontrolled ammunition in the world, with an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 tons of uncontrolled ammunition across the country.

Libya "is also the largest theater for drone technology," said El Hillo, stressing that "everyone has something flying in the Libyan sky, it seems."

& # 39; Save time & # 39;

The Berlin peace plan backed a ceasefire, demanded compliance with a UN arms embargo and said that all countries should refrain from interfering in the conflict between the UN National Government Agreement (GNA) recognized and rebel forces led by renegade commander Khalifa Haftar.

On Friday, Haftar vanished hopes of a truce, saying there would be no peace until the "militias,quot; that had Tripoli were defeated. For its part, Tripoli demanded that the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar move back 1,000 km (620 miles) to the east, which it rejected.

"Every time we have some kind of agreement … we always saw the same pattern," said Taher el-Sonni, GNA ambassador to the United Nations.

"It's more like buying time, so (Haftar decides) to simply use force."

A weak UN-recognized administration that owns the capital and western parts of the country is backed by Turkey, which recently sent thousands of soldiers and military equipment to Libya and, to a lesser extent, to Qatar and Italy, as well as local militias .

The Haftar army is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as by France and Russia.

Libya has been in crisis since 2011 when a civil war overthrew leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. In the chaos that followed, the country was divided.

& # 39; More climbing & # 39;

El Hillo said that by the end of 2019, more than 345,000 people had fled their homes and had moved, including 150,000 in Tripoli and its surroundings, since the Haftar offensive began last April.

He said that more than half of the almost 900,000 people who need humanitarian assistance are women and children, and more than 30 percent are migrants and refugees.

"Unless we speak so frankly and openly … unless we begin to name and embarrass, we will have the resolutions, but the reality on the ground will remain terrible," said El Hillo.

Analysts say Libyan fighters are preparing for a long conflict as foreign weapons flood, eastern factions close oil ports and rival alliances discuss the revenues of Africa's largest oil reserves.

"We are not happy with what is happening now, but we have ways to escalate if the international community does not listen to us," said tribal leader Sanoussi al-Zwai, a commander of Haftar's forces.

"There will be a great escalation … If it's about that, the world knows what climbing is," he told the Reuters news agency in the main eastern city of Benghazi, without saying what an escalation would entail.

Both parties are competing to rearm, receiving shipments before and after foreign sponsors agreed to enforce the arms embargo on the German summit.

Haftar forces and their foreign supporters have stopped fighter jet attacks against the capital, but Western diplomats and analysts say this is the result of better air defenses supplied by Turkey rather than a genuine desire for peace.

Syrian fighters sent by Turkey have helped reverse the small profits of LNA, restoring the front lines approximately where they settled just after the LNA attack began in April 2019.

Estimates by diplomats in Turkey The number of Syrian fighters ranges from 1,500 to 3,000, while the number of Turkish troops was between 200 and 500, including special forces, conventional soldiers and drones.

"Both sides are preparing for the next battle," said a Western diplomat.

Representatives of the warring parties will begin a second round of talks on Tuesday in Geneva under the auspices of the UN with the aim of agreeing to a lasting ceasefire.