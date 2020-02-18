Ukrainian soldier killed, several injured in the outbreak of Donbass | Russia news

%MINIFYHTML63d8383bbd37925518028e1b2ae3714d11% %MINIFYHTML63d8383bbd37925518028e1b2ae3714d12%

A Ukrainian soldier was killed and several others were injured when intense fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine, the country's army said. Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists blamed each other for the outbreak.

Violence is one of the worst since a Paris summit in December tried to narrow positions between Kiev and the separatists on the implementation of a peace agreement, and occurs before a possible second summit on the same issue in Berlin.

The Ukrainian army said in a statement Tuesday that the separatists tried to move towards the territory controlled by Kyiv but were repelled. They also accused the separatists of using heavy bombing to try to break the Ukrainian lines.

Colonel General Ruslan Khomchak, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, He said a Ukrainian soldier was killed and five others were injured. He said four separatists were also killed, while six of them were injured.

However, separatist authorities in the Lugansk region blamed Ukraine for starting the fighting, saying that a small group of soldiers had tried and failed to break their lines.

They said the group had stumbled upon a minefield that had left two Ukrainian soldiers dead and three others injured. Ukrainian forces then bombed civil areas, they added.

& # 39; Cynical Provocation & # 39;

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that the attack was an attempt to derail efforts in the peace process.

"This is not just a cynical provocation … it is an attempt to interrupt the peace process in the Donbass, which had begun to move through small but continuous steps," said Zelenskyy.

He later said he did not believe the fight would hamper efforts to end the conflict, in which more than 13,000 people have died since 2014 despite a ceasefire agreement in 2015.

Zelenskyy also said he would convene a meeting of his Security Council to discuss the situation.

"Our course to end the war and our adherence to international agreements remain unchanged, as is our determination to repel any act of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen, reported from Moscow, said the attack occurred early in the morning at a crucial place near a demilitarized zone, and described it as the strongest struggle that took place since the peace process resumed afterwards. that Zelenskyy took office in May last year.

"He promised to bring peace to eastern Ukraine; it was one of his biggest election promises," Vaessen said.

"Then a process began in which prisoners were exchanged, there was a demilitarization process (and) the troops withdrew."

Russia not involved: Kremlin

The Kremlin said he had seen reports of the clashes and was investigating them. He said he didn't know what had triggered the violence.

Ukraine, Western countries and NATO accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to prop up separatist fighters in Donbass, a charge Moscow has denied.

A 2015 peace agreement negotiated by France and Germany helped reduce the scope of the struggle, but sporadic clashes have continued and efforts to negotiate a political agreement have stalled.

During a meeting in Paris in December, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany made a deal to exchange prisoners and pledged to guarantee a lasting ceasefire in the fight between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists.

However, they did not advance on key controversial issues: a timeline for local elections in eastern Ukraine and when the country can regain control of its borders in the rebel-controlled region.