Twitter reacts to Nicki Minaj's Twerking video

Nicki Minaj almost broke the Internet on Monday, after she posted a video of her twerking in a tight dress, when her husband Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty filmed it all.

In the video, Nicki kneels on a bed in a room with low light on all fours and can be seen shaking her booty, while the dress rises and completely, eventually discovering her broad assets for the Gram.

Fans were surprised at how much Nicki's supposedly improved derriere moved in the video, as usual, his twerks are stiff and there's not much "jolt,quot;, just like in the "Hot Girl Summer,quot; video he filmed with Magan Thee Stallion.

It's clear that Nicki is living in the happiness of the wedding after tying Kenny, and he wants the world to know that when it comes to this rap game, including who can do his best, she's on top!

Check out some reactions to the video below: