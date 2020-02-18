Turkish court acquits 9, including Osman Kavala, in Gezi trial | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTML70e7ad010c2e7e268619edf3e10a42df11% %MINIFYHTML70e7ad010c2e7e268619edf3e10a42df12%

A Turkish court acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others accused of his alleged role in the Gezi Park protests. 2013 In Estambul.

Applause broke out in court on Tuesday since Kavala's release was ordered after more than two years in jail.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML70e7ad010c2e7e268619edf3e10a42df13% %MINIFYHTML70e7ad010c2e7e268619edf3e10a42df14%

the cut the decision came to Silivri maximum security prison out of istanbul months after the European Court of Human Rights in December asked for the immediate release of Kavala saying there was no reasonable suspicion that he had committed a crime.

%MINIFYHTML70e7ad010c2e7e268619edf3e10a42df15% %MINIFYHTML70e7ad010c2e7e268619edf3e10a42df16%

In 2013, hundreds of thousands marched in Istanbul and other parts of Turkey against plans to build a replica of the Ottoman barracks in Istanbul Gezi Park, which later became anti-government protests. It was a great challenge for the then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is now president of turkey.

Eight young protesters and a policeman were killed and 5,000 were injured in the riots.

Kavala and two other defendants had faced life imprisonment without parole, while the other defendants were accused of helping them try to overthrow the government by organizing the protests. They had denied the accusations.

At a time of the hearing, the police fought in court with defense lawyers who tried to prevent them from forcibly evicting a lawyer who had repeatedly requested permission to speak.

The case of seven other defendants, who are abroad and were being tried in absentia, separated, but the arrest warrants against them were lifted. They were also expected to be acquitted.

Judiciary criticized

Critics of the Erdogan government have questioned the independence of the Turkish courts, especially since an offensive after a failed coup in 2016. Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development (AK Party) say the judiciary makes independent decisions.

In his defense, Kavala emphasized the decision of the European Court of Human Rights that demanded his immediate release and described as a "conspiracy fiction,quot; the idea that the protests were an attempt to overthrow the government.

A court previously acquitted the people prosecuted for the 2013 protests, and a judge ruled in 2015 that they were exercising the right to freedom of assembly.

But in 2017, Kavala was arrested and the following year the police arrested the other 15 defendants, including civil society figures, writers and actors.

The accusation was part of the repression that Turkey says is necessary for security reasons. It has involved widespread purges of the armed forces, ministries and state organizations.

Since the 2016 coup attempt, approximately 80,000 people have been jailed pending trial and 150,000 officials, military personnel and others have been dismissed or suspended.