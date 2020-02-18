Turkey: Osman Kavala was arrested again hours after the acquittal | Turkey News

Turkish businessman Osman Kavala has been arrested by police for alleged links to a failed coup in 2016, according to state media, hours after being acquitted for his alleged role in the Gezi Park protests in 2013.

Turkey's Anadolu state agency said Tuesday night that prosecutors accused Kavala of "trying to undermine the constitutional order,quot; in connection with the attempted coup attributed by Ankara to Fethullah Gulen, a religious leader who lives in exile self-imposed in the United States. and his group Gulen denies the charges.

The new request for the detention of Istanbul prosecutors came when dozens of people, including parliamentarians, other defendants and supporters, expected Kavala to be released at a restaurant on the road near the Silivri prison complex where he was being held.

On Tuesday, in court, applause broke out and some people cried in disbelief when the acquittal was announced.

A guilty verdict was widely expected in the case, but the release of Kavala, also a prominent philanthropist, was ordered after more than two years in jail. The European Court of Human Rights in December demanded his immediate release, saying there was a reasonable lack of suspicion that he had committed a crime.

In 2013, hundreds of thousands marched in Istanbul and other parts of Turkey against the plans approved by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country's prime minister at that time and current president, to build a replica of Ottoman barracks in Gezi Park of the city.

Eight young protesters and a policeman were killed and 5,000 people were injured in the riots that represented a great challenge for Erdogan.

After Tuesday's acquittal, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank condemned Gezi's protests as a "betrayal,quot; that had damaged the country democratically and economically.

Kavala and two other defendants had faced life imprisonment without parole, while the other six defendants were accused of helping them try to overthrow the government by organizing the protests. All denied the accusations. Only Kavala had been in custody while the trial continued.

At a time during the court session on Tuesday, the police fought with defense lawyers who tried to prevent them from forcibly removing a lawyer who had repeatedly requested permission to speak.

The Turkish judiciary criticized

The cases of seven other defendants, who are abroad and were being tried in absentia, were separated, but the arrest warrants against them were lifted. A lawyer said they were also expected to be acquitted.

Critics of the Erdogan government have questioned the independence of the Turkish courts, especially since a security crackdown following the attempted coup d'etat of 2016. Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AK) say that the judiciary makes independent decisions.

In his defense, Kavala pointed out the decision of the European Court of Human Rights demanding his immediate release and described as a "conspiracy fiction,quot; the idea that the protests were an attempt to overthrow the government.

A court previously acquitted the people prosecuted for the 2013 protests, and a judge ruled in 2015 that they were exercising the right to freedom of assembly. But in 2017 Kavala was arrested and the following year the police gathered the other 15 defendants, including civil society figures, writers and actors.

The prosecutions were part of an offensive that the Turkish authorities said was necessary for security reasons. It has involved widespread purges of the armed forces, ministries and state organizations.