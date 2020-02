%MINIFYHTML0d760e1f7eb401a94e3d2218af85173911% %MINIFYHTML0d760e1f7eb401a94e3d2218af85173912%

Cindi Andrews is the Principal / Politics Editor of Up News Info, oversees a team of reporters covering federal, state and local political leaders and governments of Colorado residents. He previously held reporting and editing roles in Cincinnati Enquirer, Greensboro News & Record and elsewhere. The Ohio native graduated from the University of Cincinnati.