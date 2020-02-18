Tua Tagovailoa's seven best settings in the 2020 NFL Draft, from the favorite Dolphins to the long-shot Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa received the highest level of praise from Alabama coach Nick Saban.

%MINIFYHTML1c11f11abfc5c4932c113caeea29cb8311% %MINIFYHTML1c11f11abfc5c4932c113caeea29cb8312%

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Saban compared Tagovailoa with two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

"I think he looks a lot like Drew Brees. I always thought Aaron Rodgers also looked a lot like that as a player," Saban told SI. "He is not too big, precise with the ball, very good judgment, decision making. Those guys are the player style. I would never say that the expectation should be that I would achieve what those guys have. I would never want to say that in a boy. But that's the player style that it is. "

No pressure, Tua. Of course, Tagovailoa is emerging from a horrible injury that ended the season and resulted in hip surgery. He closed his career in college football as one of the most efficient passers with 7,442 aerial yards, 87 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions.

Joe Burrow of LSU could be the number 1 pick, but Tagovailoa is the most interesting potential first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here are seven teams worth seeing that they could take Tagovailoa, including four that have selections among the top 10. The teams are based on the order of choice, not on the probability of taking Tagovailoa.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go on defense; Bucs, Chargers enter QB

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bd/43/tua-tagovailoa-0818188-getty-ftrjpg_1it41jvk152bf1faek9w8xfgbw.jpg?t=1044604822,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Detroit Lions (No. 3 overall)

Sporting News revealed why Lions probably won't trade former No. 1 Matthew Stafford despite the rumors. That maximum limit was reduced from $ 32 in 2020 to $ 19 million in 2021, and Tagovailoa could have the opportunity to sit for a season before assuming the initial role, which would be the best case after hip surgery.

Stafford played in eight games last season, breaking a series of eight consecutive seasons with 16 starts. It would be an aggressive move for Detroit to take Tagovailoa in n. 3, perhaps too aggressive, given what is still owed to Stafford.

MORE: NFL free agent ranking for 2020 per position

Miami Dolphins (No. 5 overall)

The Dolphins have been the most logical landing place for Tagovailoa since the simulated draft season began in early 2019. Miami has recruited three quarterbacks in the first round in the history of the franchise in Bob Griese (1967), Dan Marino ( 1983) and Ryan Tannehill (2012), and have the No. 5 pick. The Miami quarterbacks combined for 22 touchdowns and 18 interceptions last season, and Tagovailoa would be pushed to the initial job for second-year coach Brian Flores , earlier than later.

Tagovailoa would also be the most publicized quarterback to play for Miami from Marino. That is a lot of pressure for a franchise that has had a winning season in the last 11 years.

Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6 overall)

Philip Rivers is gone, and there is a void to fill in the quarterback position. Los Angeles' total wins were reduced to five last season, but this is the team that would surround Tagovailoa with the most offensive talent. Tagovailoa would be an ideal transition piece combined with Melvin Gordon in the backfield if the agent's free runner decides to stay. The Chargers also have a pair of 1,000-yard receivers at Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Tagovailoa's playing ability would be intriguing here, but the question is whether the Chargers would be willing to move up from No. 6.

MORE: Where will Philip Rivers play in 2020?

Carolina Panthers (No. 7 overall)

The Panthers have a new coaching staff with Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was the architect behind the LSU record offensive this season. Brady did well with Burrow, and he could do the same with Tagovailoa in an offensive that already has Christian McCaffrey. This would effectively answer Cam Newton's question and allow the Panthers to proceed with a new long-term franchise plan without conditions. Tagovailoa would have to fall to number 7 for this to happen.

Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9 overall)

The Jaguars are in the same situation as Detroit. Cutting ties with Nick Foles would create a $ 33.8 cap in 2020 against a $ 12.5 million hit next year. He may not even be the owner. Gardner Minshew is still in the picture, and the new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden could go in any direction.

Would Jacksonville want to add Tagovailoa to that mix? Blaine Gabbert (2011) and Blake Bortles (2014) were first-round selections that did not meet expectations, and those choices could be too fresh. Still, the Jaguars have the number 9 choice. If Tagovailoa is there, it is still worth the conversation.

New England Patriots (No. 23 overall)

Imagine a scenario in which concerns about injuries cause Tagovailoa to slide down on the shooting board, and it is up to a franchise to save him from the green room. Who could it be? You already know the answer.

If Tom Brady returns to the Patriots in 2020 or not, it would not affect this draft pick. Coach Bill Belichick knows Saban well, and if the Patriots achieve this, then any concern about Tagovailoa would be false. I would have the opportunity to learn from Brady for a year or run in the initial job. I would share similarities with the transition of the 49ers from Joe Montana to Steve Young, in more ways than one.

MORE FREE NFL AGENCY:

Ranking of Tom Brady's Best Settings | Explanation of the Patriots salary limit, explained

Pittsburgh Steelers (trade)

Draw in pencil this is the longest of long shots. The Steelers do not own a first-round pick after the exchange of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Nor do they have a third-round pick, which was redeemed to Denver. Pittsburgh will not choose until No. 49 in the second round, so switching to the first round would require distributing players on the list.

Still, Tagovailoa could learn behind Ben Roethlisberger for a year, and the preview of what life is like without Big Ben in Pittsburgh showed that the future of the position needs to be addressed. That sounds true with Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and probably Joe Burrow in the AFC North in the foreseeable future.