Trump goes on clemency spree and the list is long | USA news

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, embarked on a clemency bombing, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and forgiving the former commissioner of the New York Police Department, Bernie Kerik, between A long list of others.

Trump also told reporters that he has forgiven financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to violating US securities laws and served two years in prison in the early 1990s. Trump also pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr, the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers who was convicted of a fraud scandal in the game and built one of the most successful National Football League teams in the game's history.

Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump's reality show, Celebrity Apprentice, was found guilty of political corruption, including the intention of selling an appointment for the former US Senate seat at Barack Obama and trying to shake a children's hospital.

But Trump said he had been subjected to a "ridiculous sentence,quot; that did not fit his crimes.

Kerik served just over three years for tax fraud and lying to the White House while being interviewed to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

"We have Bernie Kerik, we have Mike Milken, who has done an incredible job," Trump said, adding that Milken had "paid a great price."

Earlier, the White House announced that Trump had pardoned DeBartolo Jr, who was involved in one of the biggest homeowners scandals in American football history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to not reporting a felony when he paid $ 400,000 to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards in exchange for a game license on a riverboat.

He also forgave Ariel Friedler, a technology entrepreneur, who pleaded guilty to accessing a computer without authorization; Paul Pogue, owner of a construction company that paid his taxes; David Safavian, who was convicted of obstructing an investigation into a trip he made while he was a senior government official; and Angela Stanton, an author who served a six-month sentence in her home for her role in a stolen vehicle ring.

Clemency Proven by Survey

Blagojevich, a Democrat who comes from a state with a long history of pay-per-game plans, exhausted his last appeal option in 2018 and seemed destined to remain behind bars until his projected launch date for 2024. His wife, Patti, she had a media bombing in 2018 to encourage Trump to intervene, praised the president and compared her husband's investigation with the investigation of special prosecutor Robert Mueller about Russian interference in the 2016 elections: an investigation that Trump characterized for a long time as a "witch hunt,quot;.

Blagojevich's conviction was remarkable, even in a state where four of the last 10 governors have gone to prison for corruption. Judge James Zagel, who in 2011 sentenced Blagojevich to the longest prison term to date by an Illinois politician, said that when a governor "gets bad, the Illinois structure is broken and disfigured."

Blagojevich became the target of jokes for ranting in the wiretaps launched after his arrest on December 9, 2008 while he was still governor. In the most notorious recording, he gets excited about the earnings by appointing someone to the post that Obama vacated to become president: "I have this and it's fucking golden. And I'm not going to quit for that." f ****** nothing. "

When Trump publicly addressed the idea in May 2018 of intervening to free Blagojevich, he downplayed the crimes of the former governor. He said Blagojevich was convicted of "being stupid, saying things that any other politician, you know, says many other politicians." He said Blagojevich's sentence was too harsh.

A court reporter watches an appointment taken from a conversation recorded by former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich during his political trial (Frank Polich / AP Photo)

Prosecutors refused at Blagojevich's notion that he was engaged in common political commerce and that he was the victim of an excessively jealous American lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald said after Blagojevich's arrest that the governor had made "a wave of political corruption crimes,quot; that would make Abraham Lincoln Rotation in his grave

Mueller, a subject of Trump's mockery, was an FBI director during the Blagojevich investigation. Fitzgerald is now a private lawyer for another former FBI director, James Comey, whom Trump fired from the agency in May 2017.

Trump also expressed some sympathy for Blagojevich when he appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in 2010 before his first corruption trial began. When Trump "fired,quot; Blagojevich as a contestant, he praised him for how he was fighting in his criminal case and said: "You have many guts."

Later, he tested the matter through a survey, asking for a sample of the hands of those who supported clemency in a fundraiser in October 2019 at his Chicago hotel. Most of the 200 to 300 attendees raised their hands, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people at the event.

Blagojevich testified in his new 2011 trial, describing himself as an imperfect dreamer based on the values ​​of his parents' working class. He tried to humanize himself to counter the blunt, profane and apparently greedy that Blagojevich heard in recordings of wiretaps played in court by prosecutors for several weeks. He said the hours of FBI recordings were ramblings of a politician who liked to think out loud.

But jurors accepted evidence that Blagojevich demanded a donation of $ 50,000 from the head of a children's hospital in exchange for increased state support, and extorted $ 100,000 in donations from two horse racing tracks and a racing executive in return of the rapid approval of the legislation of the owners of the slopes. Dear.

He was originally convicted of 18 charges, including lying to the FBI, electronic fraud for trying to change an appointment to Obama's seat for contributions, and for attempting to extort an executive from a children's hospital. The Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit of the United States in Chicago in 2015 dismissed five of the 18 charges against Blagojevich, including those in which he offered to appoint someone for a well-paid job in the United States Senate.

The court of appeals ordered the trial judge to resent Blagojevich, but suggested that it would be appropriate to give him the same sentence, given the seriousness of the crimes. Blagojevich appeared through a live video from prison during the new sentence of 2016 and asked for clemency. The judge granted him the same 14-year term, saying he was below federal guidelines when he first imposed it.

Blagojevich had once aspired to run for president, but he joined the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in the suburbs of Denver in 2012, in disgrace and bankruptcy. The judicial documents presented by his lawyers in 2016 portrayed Blagojevich, known as cheeky in his days as governor, as humble and modest, as well as an insightful life coach and lecturer especially, from the Civil War to Richard Nixon. Blagojevich, a fan of Elvis Presley, also formed a prison band called The Jailhouse Rockers.