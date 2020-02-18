Trump contradicts advisors on China's technological fears

General Electric, in response to media reports on Saturday about the administration's review of its export license, said in a statement that it would meet the requirements imposed by the United States, but minimized concerns about the risks of sales to China.

"We aggressively protect and defend our intellectual property and work closely with the United States government to fulfill our shared economic and security responsibilities and interests," General Electric said in a statement. "G.E. has provided products and services in the global market for decades."

Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, criticized the US proposal to stop deliveries of jet engines during a press conference on Tuesday.

"It would expose the ignorance of certain American officials in science and technology, disregard of the market principle and anxiety with the development of China," he said during an information session. "It will be another example of the United States using political means to undermine bilateral trade cooperation and oppressing China senselessly."

Mr. Trump's description of national security as an "excuse,quot; to interfere in international trade is surprising given the president's decision to routinely link economic and national security. The president has cited the need to protect national security in his decision to impose tariffs on foreign metals and consider placing them in foreign cars. The United States has also cited national security by expanding its capacity to block international mergers and acquisitions.

The change in position is also notable given the ongoing efforts of the administration to take strong measures against Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant that is blacklisted by the government. Administration officials were expected to further restrict US sales to Huawei by closing a gap that has allowed US sales to continue. While the Pentagon initially opposed the effort, fearing it could harm defense providers, it has now reversed its position amid pressure from other administration officials.

John Neuffer, president and executive director of the Semiconductor Industry Association, welcomed the change in management tone.

"We applaud President Trump's tweets that support US companies that can sell products to China and oppose the proposed regulations that would unduly reduce that capacity," he said in a statement. "As we have discussed with the administration, sales of non-sensitive commercial products to China drive semiconductor research and innovation, which is critical to the economic strength and national security of the United States."

Julian Barnes and David McCabe contributed reports.