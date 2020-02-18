Trump: Cases derived from Mueller's investigation should be & # 39; dismissed & # 39; | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLb6156dee27fe96ac3d8128d29398216f11% %MINIFYHTMLb6156dee27fe96ac3d8128d29398216f12%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, asked on Tuesday that all cases arising from the investigation of Special Adviser Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 elections be "dismissed,quot; and suggested that he could file a lawsuit on the matter.

Trump made the comments hours before a phone call between the lawyers of former president's adviser, Roger Stone, and prosecutors. Stone was convicted on seven counts of lying to the United States Congress, obstruction and manipulation of witnesses.

Plus:

Prosecutors initially asked Stone to receive a prison sentence of seven to nine years in the case, but, after Trump publicly called the recommendation "unfair," the Justice Department reduced it. That provoked shocks in Washington and led the four prosecutors to resign the case and one to resign from the agency. The Justice Department said it did not consult Trump before making his decision.

"Everything that has to do with this fraudulent investigation is … very contaminated and, in my opinion, should be discarded," Trump said in a series of tweets.

"If I were not president, I would be suing everyone all over the place … BUT I WILL STILL DO IT," Trump continued.

When asked about Trump's tweets Tuesday in an interview with Fox News Channel, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham alleged corruption and raised questions about the jury, adding: "You are frustrated, obviously, and who knows what he will end up doing. "

Stone was one of several former Trump associates accused in Mueller's investigation and one of only two to go to trial instead of pleading guilty.

Trump's tweets on Tuesday morning came days after the nation's chief police officer, Attorney General William Barr, said Trump's tweets made it "impossible,quot; to do his job.

In a letter on Monday, more than 2,000 former Justice Department officials criticized Barr and Trump's behavior in relation to the Stone case and said their actions "require Barr to resign."

Barr has been a constant ally of Trump, clearing the president of the obstruction of justice even when Mueller had intentionally refused to do so, stating that the FBI investigation in Russia, which resulted in charges against Stone, had been based on a " false narrative. "