Trudeau asks for "patience,quot; while frustrations grow over the rail blockade

OTTAWA – Faced with growing concern about fuel shortages and layoffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suffered increasing pressure on Tuesday to end the rail blockade of indigenous protesters that has closed the eastern operations of Canada's largest freight rail and It has slowed the passenger rail service throughout the country.
The blockade in Tyendinaga, Ontario, east of Toronto, was established along the National Railways of Canada by Mohawks as a gesture of support for the hereditary leaders of the First Wet'suwet'en Nation in British Columbia. They have tried for over a year to prevent a gas pipeline from being placed through a part of their land.
The Mohawk blockade, which was entering its 12th day and began after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police began arresting Wet'suwet'en protesters, has been accompanied by minor generalized protests that have entangled traffic and blocked ports and other rail lines.
While lurking over Trudeau and his cabinet while they sought a solution to the blockade, there are memories of earlier protests by indigenous peoples that became violent. In the 1990s, police attempts to end land occupations in Oka, Quebec and Ipperwash, Ontario, led to prolonged clashes and deaths on both sides.
In the House of Commons on Thursday, Trudeau repeated that his government was trying to negotiate the end of the current situation instead of responding strongly.
"On all sides, people are upset and frustrated, I understand," said Trudeau, often upset by conservative members of Parliament. “Those who want us to act in a hurry, who want to reduce this to slogans and ignore the complexities, who think that using force is useful: it is not. Patience can be scarce, and that makes it more valuable than ever. ”
Mohawk protesters say they will not allow trains to circulate again until police leave the pipeline route that the Wet & # 39; suwet’s are fighting in British Columbia.
Andrew Scheer, the conservative leader, suggested that the protesters did not represent the majority opinion within indigenous communities, including the Wet’suwet’s. He also suggested that many protesters are non-indigenous "radical activists,quot; trying to destroy the oil and gas industry.
"Will our country be one of rule of law or one of state of mafia?" Scheer asked in the parliamentary debate. "No one has the right to keep our economy hostage."
Trudeau excluded Scheer from a private meeting on the situation on Tuesday he held with the leaders of the other three opposition parties. An emergency debate on the situation in the House of Commons was scheduled on Tuesday night.
So far, the only industry that has clearly been affected is the railways.
Via Rail Canada, the government-owned passenger carrier that operates primarily on Canadian national routes, said on Tuesday that nearly 103,000 passengers were forced to change plans, although it said the service will resume Thursday from Toronto to the cities of west, and that a limited number of trains will also run east from Ottawa to Montreal and to Quebec City starting Thursday.
Canadian National has laid off a small number of employees. His rival, Canadian Pacific, continues to operate without obstacles in Ontario. Canadian National footprints cross lands that the Mohawks say are their traditional territory; The Canadian Pacific rails are further north.
While there have been predictions by several politicians about factory layoffs, representatives of four auto companies – Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Ford – said the Canadian national shutdown had not affected their assembly lines, which are the main employers in Ontario .
A spokeswoman for General Motors said it has only created "some minor interruptions."
Propane, which mostly comes to Quebec and the Atlantic from Canada on trains from Alberta and a pipeline terminal in Sarnia, Ontario, was already experiencing a supply problem before the blockade because Canadian National had stopped temporarily transporting it and other products. dangerous after a derailment of an oil train in Saskatchewan.
That, combined with the blockade, has left propane wholesalers in the Atlantic of Canada within a few days of running out of inventory, according to Nathalie St-Pierre, executive director of the Canadian Propane Association.
"It all depends on the cable," he said.
The effect so far on the chemical industry, another important rail user, seems to be limited. Olin has temporarily closed a chlorine factory in Bécancour, Quebec, but has not fired any employees there.
Bob Masterson, executive director of the Chemistry Association of Canada, said he understood why the government was trying to negotiate a solution with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and the Mohawks. But he said he was frustrated because the authorities had not been more blunt with other protesters, including a group that he blocked trains on Saturday in a major rail yard in the suburbs of Toronto.
"The government has a duty to deliver a very strong message that these interruptions will not be tolerated," he said. "They have not said strong words to anyone."
While Mr. Scheer, the conservative leader, began calling Mr. Trudeau last week to order the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to break the Mohawks blockade in Tyendinaga, that would be an exceptional step.
Kent Roach, a law professor at the University of Toronto, said the Canadian police system operates with "the understanding that political teachers can only provide general policy direction and not address specific operational or law enforcement issues."
That principle, he said, was reinforced by the highly publicized investigation into a clash that followed the indigenous occupation of a provincial park in Ipperwash, Ontario, in 1995.
The conservative government at that time called for the rapid removal of protesters, a position that the Ontario Provincial Police initially resisted. An unarmed indigenous protester was killed when heavily armed members of the police force rushed the group based on what the investigation later concluded was incorrect information about violent acts and firearms.
Some years before, a confrontation in 1990 over plans to build a golf course and condominiums on land claimed by the Mohawks in Oka, Quebec, became one of the most tense modern confrontations between Canada and its indigenous peoples.
A police officer from Sûreté du Québec died when the provincial police force accused a barricade, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and finally the army, had to be brought.
The confrontation ended after 78 days, but not before a 14-year-old girl was injured by a soldier's bayonet.
Mr. Trudeau and his cabinet have offered little public information about their negotiations with indigenous leaders or their plans, and the prime minister is in what appears to be a difficult situation.
The construction of the natural gas pipeline on Wet’suwet’en land is regulated almost entirely by the province of British Columbia, not by the federal government, and Wet’suwet’en people themselves are divided. Their elected band councils support the project, but most of their hereditary leaders oppose.
Carolyn Bennett, the government's minister of indigenous relations, whose portfolio includes the negotiation of land claims, held a long telephone conversation with the hereditary chiefs on Tuesday, but no details were revealed.
On Saturday, Mark Miller, the indigenous services minister, who is in charge of issues such as medical care and education, spent approximately nine hours in talks with the Mohawks in Tyendinaga.
On Tuesday Mr. Miller He told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that the situation there is based entirely on resolving the dispute over the pipeline in British Columbia.
"You are beginning to see a rising tide of vitriol and bigotry," he said. "Let's look at history and don't repeat what happened in the past."