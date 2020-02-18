Trudeau asks for "patience,quot; while frustrations grow over the rail blockade

OTTAWA – Faced with growing concern about fuel shortages and layoffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suffered increasing pressure on Tuesday to end the rail blockade of indigenous protesters that has closed the eastern operations of Canada's largest freight rail and It has slowed the passenger rail service throughout the country.

The blockade in Tyendinaga, Ontario, east of Toronto, was established along the National Railways of Canada by Mohawks as a gesture of support for the hereditary leaders of the First Wet'suwet'en Nation in British Columbia. They have tried for over a year to prevent a gas pipeline from being placed through a part of their land.

%MINIFYHTMLe9975cdca8c4e323eb65216e06c8ce2013% %MINIFYHTMLe9975cdca8c4e323eb65216e06c8ce2014%

The Mohawk blockade, which was entering its 12th day and began after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police began arresting Wet'suwet'en protesters, has been accompanied by minor generalized protests that have entangled traffic and blocked ports and other rail lines.

%MINIFYHTMLe9975cdca8c4e323eb65216e06c8ce2015% %MINIFYHTMLe9975cdca8c4e323eb65216e06c8ce2016%

While lurking over Trudeau and his cabinet while they sought a solution to the blockade, there are memories of earlier protests by indigenous peoples that became violent. In the 1990s, police attempts to end land occupations in Oka, Quebec and Ipperwash, Ontario, led to prolonged clashes and deaths on both sides.