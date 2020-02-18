Tribal forces in eastern Yemen collide with Saudis | Yemen News

%MINIFYHTML40abfb95b9c9fb5aa32ac785508d83df11% %MINIFYHTML40abfb95b9c9fb5aa32ac785508d83df12%

Saudi troops have clashed with tribal forces in the eastern province of Yemen al-Mahra, near Oman border, said a tribal source to Al Jazeera.

Saudi forces on Monday attempted to assault the city of Shahn "using heavy shots,quot; that wounded at least one person, according to the source he said, adding that helicopters and armored vehicles were deployed in the assault that was repelled.

Plus:

There were no immediate comments from the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.

In a statement, the peaceful al-Mahra committee denounced the "Saudi intrusion,quot; attempt.

"The committee condemns these practices and violations committed by the Saudi occupation and its militias against our people," the statement said. "It constitutes a flagrant violation of Yemeni national sovereignty and identity."

"At this dangerous turning point of our honorable history, we call on all the tribes of the province, their sheikhs and dignitaries, and their citizens to unite together with all the liberals of the province to prevent the Saudi occupation from imposing their domination . Mahra, "the statement continued.

The isolated eastern province of al-Mahra, the second largest in terms of area in Yemen, has largely escaped the worst of the fighting that has engulfed the rest of the country since 2015.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia deployed armed forces in the province after claiming that al-Mahra served as an important weapons smuggling point from Oman to Yemen for the Houthi rebel group through land crossings or by sea.

Saudi forces currently control the province's airport and the main port of the province, and have established more than a dozen military bases, generating frequent tensions, which have sometimes extended to direct clashes, with some members of the Tribe and residents.

Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states that intervened in the Yemen conflict in 2015 in support of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was forced to leave the capital Sanaa by Houthi rebels. The coalition is now led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Yemen, tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been brought to the brink of famine in what the United Nations calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.