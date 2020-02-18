Toya Johnson's first double Dutch competition was a great success!

Toya Johnson finally had the first Dutch double competition he organized with a lot of love and hard work. It turns out that it was a great success.

This is a part of the Weight No More movement that Toya created with her fiance, Robert Rushing.

‘Yesterday was epic! I gathered my first double Dutch competition, and it was a great success! This event took me back to my childhood. I enjoyed every minute of this. By watching young children, learn to jump to see how teams fight each other in a friendly competition. The most important thing is that I am happy to have been able to join together to do something appropriate and fun for young people! "Toya began his publication.

She continued and told her fans that ‘So many young girls who attended the event shared how excited they were to learn to jump so they could form a team and join us next year. That really made my day! That is what it is about. So let's leave these phones and grab a rope! Skipping is a great exercise and a fun sport to do with your friends. Let's continue with this!

We had such a good time, guess what? … xtNext stop New Orleans !!!! Where are my jumpers in ?? # PRETTYGIRLSJUMP #WNM ".

A follower joked and said: "Leave me ice on my ankles for next year."

One of Toya's fans praised her and posted this: to @toyajohnson, you're amazing with a bright and beautiful mind. I am constantly inspired by you and pray that the Lord blesses you and yours so much that you have to save some for next year. I love you so much! & # 39;

Another Instagram installer told him: ‘I love it! I'm glad you found a hobby that you love to do and that makes you happy! The event was one for books! Keep going. & # 39;

Someone else remembered this: ‘I remember when we used to pull ropes from people's clothes to jump to❤️. This is very healthy and positive. I greet you Toya❤️ ’

Ad

Toya was also proud of her daughter, Reginae Carter's performances too.



Post views:

0 0