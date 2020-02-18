Toya Johnson poses with her handsome boyfriend, Robert Rushing and his daughter at the last successful "Weight No More,quot; event

Toya Johnson shared a couple of photos with Robert Rushing and his baby, Reign Rushing, of the Double Dutch Competition: this was a successful event included in the Weight No More movement. Check out the photos below.

‘Meet the founders of Weight No More! Me and my handsome fiance. # Teamweightnomore "Toya captioned his post.

Someone said: "He's crazy and they look good together," and another follower posted this: "I love how he doesn't mind being in the background and letting his wife shine! You said,quot; even though he's shy "💙😊😊’

A follower showed his gratitude to Toya and said: ‘Thank you for promoting health and wellness in our community. Keep up the good work! & # 39;

Toya also shared a photo with her baby Reign Rushing: "My older sister @deecardriche and my sweet @reign_beaux,quot; #prettygirlsjump #wnmjumpoff, "she captioned the photo.

A fan told Toya: ‘I never knew you had an older sister. She is beautiful, like you, "and another follower said:" At first glance, she looks like Sanaa Latham to me. 💕 ’

Someone else posted this: ‘Show some love to the west coast with no more weight !!!!! Come on Toya, we need you!

Earlier today, it was reported that Toya's double Dutch competition was a great success.

‘Yesterday was epic! I gathered my first double Dutch competition, and it was a great success! This event took me back to my childhood. I enjoyed every minute of this. Seeing young children learn to jump to see how teams fight each other in a friendly competition, "Toya said in his social media account about the exciting event.

Her fans and followers felt the same and made sure to praise her and congratulate her on this in the comments.

Toya and Robert finally got engaged last year, and fans can't wait for the wedding.



