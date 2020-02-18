Toni Braxton shares another video of the studio and fans can't wait for him to release new music

Not long ago, Toni Braxton shared a photo of the studio giving fans and followers hints that he will soon release new music. They were more than excited, and now, after Toni shared new images of the studio, they are increasingly anxious, and diehard fans can't wait to hear some new songs.

‘What are you doing where you are … I'm in the studio … ✨ ♥ ️ 🕯’ Toni captioned his post.

People couldn't be more excited about Toni’s new music, and they made sure to tell her this in the comments.

Someone said: ‘Being in the studio excites me even more with what we have in store! 🤗

A fan said: "Oooo nice VIBEZZZZ there,quot; I'm super excited to hear what we have in store ", and someone else posted:" I can't wait for this new music. bless our queen souls 😩👏🏽 ’

Another follower wrote: ‘I went to the studio on Saturday. I loved it, "and one fan said:" I am facing the tube eating oatmeal squares, much more exciting than you, Toni B. "

A follower told the singer: "I am so excited that I am going to pee on myself hahaha, I am readddyyyyy Mrs. Braxton," and another fan posted this: "Yes! Creating the atmosphere with candles. The new music is about fiyah point 🔥 '

Someone else said: ES Study time THIS frequently in a row? Oh, you're working on this ALBUM, honey 😇 ’

In other news, Tony recently shared a video on his social media account in which he is with his son, Diezel Braxton.

He is wishing everyone a happy Valentine's Day, and people keep crying for their son, saying that he is really handsome and tall.

People were really happy to see Toni in such a good mood, and they also made sure to praise their relationship with their son.



