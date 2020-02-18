Tom Youngs: Leicester's prostitute was banned for four weeks after hitting Will Rowlands of Wasps | Rugby Union News





Tom Youngs will be suspended by Leicester Tigers until Tuesday, March 24

Tom Youngs of Leicester Tigers was suspended for four weeks after being accused of hitting Will Rowlands of Wasps during Saturday's Premier League game.

%MINIFYHTMLb54c7bcfcb6ce4c518149292bccba8fe11% %MINIFYHTMLb54c7bcfcb6ce4c518149292bccba8fe12%

The incident occurred in the 53rd minute of the 18-9 victory of the Tigers, with Rowlands informing referee Karl Dickson, but the Television Officer could not find the incident at that time.

However, Youngs was summoned by independent commissioner Andy Blyth after the game and has since accepted the position.

On the suspension, which will see him eligible to play again on Tuesday, March 24, independent panel president Jeremy Summers said: "The player may have been reacting to an involuntary contact with his body, but the reaction was not necessary.

"The player agreed that he was one who disappointed the game with the suspension dates considering a free weekend for Leicester Tigers on March 14/15."