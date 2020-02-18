To make a diplomatic point, Ukrainian rebels open fire

Russia-backed separatists on Tuesday tried to break the trench line in the stagnant war in eastern Ukraine, killing a government soldier and wounding four others, the Ukrainian army said.
In the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, the attack was seen more as a diplomatic feint than as a military assault, an effort to gain influence during the talks to end the war. In response, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, convened an emergency meeting of his national security council. The Kremlin denied any participation.
After a phase of widespread violence in 2014 and 2015, the war settled in a sad round-trip situation along a border consisting of approximately 270 miles of trenches.
Despite a negotiated ceasefire, skirmishes arise daily, most of them with long-distance artillery. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reported nearly 300,000 ceasefire violations by both parties last year, counting every explosion or burst of shots that their monitors hear in the front.
Tuesday's attack, in the Lugansk region, in eastern Ukraine, was unusual in the sense that the separatists tried to invade a Ukrainian trench line and take additional territory. It was the first such attack in two years, the military said.
Zelensky called the action an "attempt to interrupt the peace process," but did not directly blame the Russian government.
"Our course, our commitment to end war and international agreements has not changed," he wrote in a social media post. "Like our determination to repel any manifestation of armed aggression against Ukraine."
In a conference call with journalists, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, expressed his condolences for the dead, but said that "it would be a mistake to say that the Kremlin is responsible for what happens there."
Fighting broke out in a remote area of farmland and villages carved by a network of trenches that has been a hot spot in the conflict for years.
The Ukrainian army said it began with an artillery bombardment near the village of Krymske, followed by the failed attempt to invade its trenches, but the army did not provide further details. The fight killed a separatist soldier and wounded five others.
The attack, carried out a few kilometers from a "withdrawal zone,quot; where Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from the front, seemed to have been calculated to create political problems for Zelensky.
The creation of these sites has been a signature policy of the Ukrainian president, who won an election last year promising to negotiate the end of the war. But voluntary setbacks have angered his Ukrainian nationalist opposition at home.
The escalation near the zone of disconnection in the city of Zolote was intended to "force Zelensky to engage in conversations in an unfavorable position,quot; in his country politically, said Yevhan Mahda, an analyst in Kyiv.
"Unfortunately, the Kremlin feels the weakness of Ukraine's leadership in its unwillingness to increase bets," said Mahda. "Zelensky came to power with a peace program, and the Kremlin understands it."
Tuesday's fight came three days after the Zelensky government rejected a 12-point plan to reduce tensions, a proposal promoted by former Russian, European and American government officials at a security conference in Munich, Germany.
That plan was seen as an echo of pro-Russian positions, such as the promotion of a partial setback of Western economic sanctions on Russia before a final peace agreement and encouraging Ukraine to sign a trade agreement with Russia.
He also suggested that Ukraine should participate in a national debate on "issues of history and national memory, language,quot; and identity that would include Russian perspectives, something that will surely enrage the nationalist opposition.
Mr. Zelensky had been pressing for an end to Russian deployments of weapons and soldiers in Ukraine under a formula that would allow joint patrols of Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and local citizens along the border Russian-Ukrainian The Kremlin has rejected that idea.
The attack came on the fifth anniversary of a major escalation of Russian-backed separatists and regular troops of the Russian army that forced Ukraine to participate in the settlement plan known as the Minsk II agreement.
Maria Varenikova contributed reporting from Vinnytsia, Ukraine.