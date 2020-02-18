To make a diplomatic point, Ukrainian rebels open fire

Russia-backed separatists on Tuesday tried to break the trench line in the stagnant war in eastern Ukraine, killing a government soldier and wounding four others, the Ukrainian army said.

In the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, the attack was seen more as a diplomatic feint than as a military assault, an effort to gain influence during the talks to end the war. In response, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, convened an emergency meeting of his national security council. The Kremlin denied any participation.

After a phase of widespread violence in 2014 and 2015, the war settled in a sad round-trip situation along a border consisting of approximately 270 miles of trenches.

Despite a negotiated ceasefire, skirmishes arise daily, most of them with long-distance artillery. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reported nearly 300,000 ceasefire violations by both parties last year, counting every explosion or burst of shots that their monitors hear in the front.