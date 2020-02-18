To Madrid 1 – 0 Liverpool

Liverpool must come from behind in their last Champions League game against Atlético de Madrid after a 1-0 loss in the first leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, only their third defeat of the season.

Fighting in the country but always dangerous in Europe, Atlético won an early winner when Saul Niguez hit home from close range when the ball fell kindly towards him from a corner (4).

Liverpool dominated the ball (73 percent) but could not cross the stubborn defensive wall of Atletico, with Mohamed Salah approaching twice and Jordan Henderson leading just in the second half.

The European champions finished the game without target shooting, and they have a task at hand in the second leg at Anfield in three weeks, at 8 pm on March 11.

How Atlético frustrated the champions

Returning to the scene of their victory in the Champions League in June, where half of the Wanda Metropolitano was behind them, Liverpool this time fought from the beginning in a cauldron in Madrid.

One of Koke's first corners evaded everyone in the box before hitting Fabinho's foot, then accidentally fell to Saul to return home from close range for the first game.

Image:

Mohamed Salah reacts to a missed Liverpool opportunity



Liverpool reacted well and had the entire ball, 75 percent in the first half and in dangerous areas, but struggled to bring down Atlético's defense. On a rare break, Álvaro Morata almost took advantage of an equally rare setback from Virgil van Dijk, but saw his shot from an acute angle blocked by Alisson.

Liverpool had the ball in the net shortly after, when Jan Oblak's wrong clearance fell to Salah 40 yards; He instinctively passed Roberto Firmino, using it as a wall before Salah threw the ball into the net, only for the flag to be raised out of play against the Brazilian.

The best opportunity for visitors then fell to Salah after a good job by Sadio Mane and then Firmino, but the effort of the Egyptian goal from 12 yards was diverted by Felipe.

Image:

Mohamed Salah was replaced with almost 20 minutes remaining against Atlético



Jurgen Klopp made a change at halftime when Mane gave way to Divock Origi, but it was more of the same when Salah headed unmarked from an intersection of Joe Gomez.

Team news Jurgen Klopp made two changes after Saturday's victory at Norwich when Sadio Mane and Fabinho returned to the starting lineup instead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. For Atlético, Diego Costa was on the bench, with Alvaro Morata as headline.

It could be said that Atlético had the best chance of scoring the second goal when Morata found a Renan Lodi center on acres of space, only to slip when he went to shoot from 10 yards.

Henderson was inches away from a draw, directing an effort with the side foot from 12 yards wide, and there was concern at the end since the Liverpool captain was forced to retire with an apparent buttock injury.

Image:

Jordan Henderson receives treatment before being replaced in Madrid



Diego Simeone was the conductor of the vocal support of the local fans, too lively in the band line, even by his standards, and finally he achieved them without any damage to his own goal.

For Liverpool and Klopp, the feeling of defeat can be a rarity, but their mastery of this game will give them hope to enter the second leg in Merseyside.

Whats Next?

Liverpool now hosts West Ham on Monday Night Football, live in Sky Sports Premier League, while Atlético receives Villarreal on Sunday night at 8pm in La Liga. The second leg of this meeting in Anfield is March 11 at 8 p.m.