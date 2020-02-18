Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, makes fans happy with throwback photos and videos after releasing new music

Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, shared a lot of old photos and videos on her social media account and fans are happy to see them. Zonnique has not been publishing much lately and that is why his followers are happy to see the movement.

Tiny quickly jumped into the comments section to tell Zonnique that she loves everything she shared and people responded to Tiny and the old woman that Zonnique gets her beauty from her.

Someone told him: "You are so beautiful,quot; and another follower said this about Zonnique's post: "Thank you for giving us a new meme with that last slide."

Another commenter said: "Why did they keep us away from our sister?" And someone else posted this: "The sixth is like so many videos on my phone hahaha."

A fan praised Zonnique and said: AM I LOVE YOU! All about you haha, you are my animal spirit! You inspire me in many ways … God bless you! Keep killing little sister. "

One follower posted this: "I love how half of these are getting cold and the other one of you looks feminine," and another Instagram installer said: "You look so much like your mother in the first picture." Beautiful! & # 39;

Apart from this, Zonnique released some new music for Valentine's Day. This is what he told his fans:

‘On Valentine's Day I wish you guys! 4 of my favorite love songs ever made raw and unmixed in my SoundCloud now "Zonnique,quot; I hope you enjoy! happy early love day❤️ ’

People were really excited to see that they finally decided to release new music because their fans have been waiting for this for a long time.

His mother, Tiny, also celebrated on his own social media account the fact that Zonnique released new songs and made sure to praise his daughter online.



