Tinder Swipe Night interactive video series will arrive in India – Latest news

Location-based dating services giant Tinder has announced that it will present its series of interactive Swipe Night videos in India in March. It is an interactive apocalyptic adventure in the application, according to the company.

The great Tinder experiment with interactive content, called Swipe Night, was presented at the end of last year in the US. UU.

"After a massive success in the US, Tinder will launch Swipe Night in India this March. Tinder will launch its interactive apocalyptic adventure in the app, where at key inflection points, members decide what will happen next," The company said. in a sentence.

According to the parent company of Tinder, Match "millions,quot; of Tinder users tuned in to watch the episodes of the show during its broadcast in October and resulted in double-digit increases in both games and messages.

Match had confirmed in November that it would launch the new Tinder program outside the US. UU. Early 2020.

