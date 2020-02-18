Timo Werner: Why is the ace of RB Leipzig being linked to a transfer to the biggest clubs in Europe | Soccer news

Tottenham welcomes RB Leipzig in the Champions League in the first leg of the last 16 on Tuesday; follow the action with Sky Sports News, skysports.com and the Sky Sports app









Timo Werner has started the Bundesliga this season and, before the RB Leipzig Champions League draw with Tottenham, the best clubs in Europe are aligning movements for the German superstar.

This season Werner has joined the elite. He has scored 20 goals in 22 Bundesliga matches, and that despite a recent four-game drought. Only Robert Lewandowski can improve that account in Germany this year.

Its dry period is unlikely to last long: Werner is thriving as the star attacker on the side of RB Leipzig and the powers of Julian Nagelsmann, who have challenged the title, and have taken note, with the German linked with a lot of sides.

Werner seemed close to switching to Bayern Munich last summer before signing a new agreement with Leipzig, but this time Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs linked to the striker, though Sky sports news He understands that Liverpool does not plan to make a move at this stage.

Jose Mourinho is also very aware of his talent. The Tottenham chief used his winter vacation to travel to Germany to see Leipzig draw 0-0 against Bayern Munich's rival in front of the Spurs and the Leipzig Champions League in the round-trip matches on Tuesday 16 February

Werner may have missed a good chance of winning that contest, he shot from the center of Christopher Nkanku, but it was a reminder of his threat and his combination of play with the far left Nkanku, which has led to four Bundesliga goals this season. Only Thomas Muller and Lewandowski have combined for more goals in this period.

Werner's impressive form has caused transfer rumors

But Mourinho will have noticed in that fight with Bayern, while Werner fired with five shots, his game is much more. The young coach Nagelsmann, highly qualified, has adapted the role of Werner and Leipzig has reaped the rewards.

"I am playing almost as an offensive midfielder," Werner said earlier this season, describing how there is now an additional responsibility on him that links Leipzig's attack move, while still the man to finish things in the area.

Werner has fired Leipzig to a title race with Bayern Munich

With six assists to accomplish his 20 goals, Werner is at the top along with Lewandowski and Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga standings for goal participation.

"Playing in one of the best offensive teams in the Bundesliga surely helps," he said Sky germany reporter Hannes Jakobi. "But Julian Nagelsmann helped him a lot, developing him as a player and as a person."

"Trust is really important for Werner, he likes to be key to a system." It certainly has that prominence in Leipzig now.

Julian Nagelsmann has adapted Werner's role in Leipzig

Werner was a teenage sensation in Stuttgart, breaking in the first team and breaking records as a 17-year-old scorer, but although initially there were criticisms for his goal index with his hometown club, his change to Leipzig saw him intensify.

Werner has been Leipzig's top scorer for the past four seasons and, after shining in the 2017 Confederations Cup, he seems ready to be Germany's leading striker in the 2020 Eurocup.

So, what will Tottenham's defenders have to protect themselves when they face Werner on Tuesday? "Speed! That's what it's about," Jakobi said.

"He is not a Ruud van Nistelrooy player, he also likes to climb on the wings and cut inside."

It could become a challenge that Spurs advocates face more regularly in the future. "I would definitely go (to the Premier League)," says Jakobi, but Tuesday's test could underline Werner's rise.

Team News Spurs vs RB Leipzig

Dayot Upamecano will miss the trip to Tottenham by suspension

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho does not expect Son Heung-min to play again this season.

Mourinho does not have an absolute striker to turn to, since he stated that the Troy Parrott Academy prospect is not ready, which means that the options are limited to playing with Lucas Moura, Dele Alli or Steven Bergwijn. Erik Lamela will be evaluated before the game, but Son joins Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth on the list of injuries.

RB Leipzig will be without Dayot Upamecano suspended while Willi Orban and Ibrahima Konate are injured.

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to retain a back-three formation, which could mean that Manchester City loanee Angelino appears on the side. Tyler Adams and Kevin Kampl are the other two absent confirmed from Leipzig, so Amadou Haidara could start in the midfield.