Tiger Roll firmly on its way to Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML5a0df1955dd62604b8d5493154f0c7da11% %MINIFYHTML5a0df1955dd62604b8d5493154f0c7da12%





Davy Russell celebrates after running with Tiger Roll towards victory at the Grand National 2019

%MINIFYHTML5a0df1955dd62604b8d5493154f0c7da13% %MINIFYHTML5a0df1955dd62604b8d5493154f0c7da14%

Dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll is firmly on his way to the Cheltenham Festival after his return this weekend, and could be seen again next season.

%MINIFYHTML5a0df1955dd62604b8d5493154f0c7da15% %MINIFYHTML5a0df1955dd62604b8d5493154f0c7da16%

The 10-year-old boy has a deep history with the Prestbury Park track, starting with the victory at the Triumph Hurdle 2014 before adding the National Hunt Chase 2017 and the last two renovations of the Glenfarclas Chase in the cross country.

Tiger Roll will once again be cross-country as he continues to move towards his bet on the hat-trick at Aintree in April, and Elliott was delighted with his fifth place at Boyne Hurdle on Sunday, where he was making a late start of his campaign after the injury

He said: "I was very happy with the way he ran on Sunday and came out very well from the race. He would be the only horse we all hope to run in Cheltenham."

"I was really worried that he wouldn't run as well as the ground in Navan was, but I thought he showed a lot of enthusiasm: he looked like the winner between the penultimate and penultimate and just got tired."

"It was great to see him come back and run so well. He will probably go to Cheltenham to a school from now until the Festival and everything works."

Tiger Roll has an official rating of 171, a brand that theoretically would put it on the list for the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners.

However, Elliott believes that a return to regulatory fences would not inspire the authorized castrated horse, which now apparently saves the best for national and bottom fences.

When asked for which race he would recover if there was no cross-country race in Cheltenham, Elliott said: "He probably wouldn't run at all.

"We could run it in Punchestown this year, but for me, if I ran in a Gold Cup, I don't think it's going to a circuit, I just think it's that kind of horse."

"I know your rating suggests that you should be there, but I think you like doing different things."

"He is only 10 years old and Gigginstown is not buying any new horse at this time, so if he is in a piece at the end of the season, there is no reason he will not return and have another chance at the cross." country.

"With these horses it's day to day, so it's hard to know about next season, but it would be great to have it again."