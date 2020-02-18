Tiffany Boone is presented by decision to leave & # 39; The Chi & # 39; after making accusations of harassment

%MINIFYHTMLb6119b498015673a74a2b49caa3c4fc611% %MINIFYHTMLb6119b498015673a74a2b49caa3c4fc612%

Months after moving away from the hit show, former co-star Jason Mitchell admits there were times when she wasn't sure she was back to work after leaving the series.

Actress Tiffany boone is defending his decision to leave the television series "The Chi"after making accusations of harassment against co-star Jason Mitchell, confessing that he was not sure if he would return to work.

The 33-year-old walked away from the successful show in November 2018 while Mitchell was fired, taken from a Netflix movie and abandoned by his agents.

Boone now admits that several people questioned his actions and worried that leaving the show would mark the end of his acting career.

"You don't carelessly abandon a & # 39; successful show & # 39; which is praised by your community," he posted on Instagram on Monday, February 17. "I love Chicago and the people of that city who hugged me. I felt honored and I have the privilege of being part of telling their story. The weight of what I was leaving felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak it was even heavier. "

"There were people who questioned my decision. How could I be sure that I would go back to work, especially on a project of that magnitude? I wasn't sure, but I had faith that once I made that leap I could be guided wherever I was. supposed to go. "

Tiffany previously revealed that she expressed her concerns to the TV chiefs during the first season of "The Chi" and when she felt that her complaints were not being addressed, she asked to be released from her contract.

Since then, he got roles in television shows like Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washingtonthe next series "Small fires everywhere".

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made, but there is a freedom granted to you when you stay in your truth." "It's a freedom that allows you to experience things you never thought were possible. It has allowed me to experience myself, my strength and my ability to love in new ways."