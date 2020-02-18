Tiffany Boone addresses the exit of & # 39; The Chi & # 39; for Jason Mitchell's accusations of misconduct

Tiffany Boone, the actress who left the Showtime television series after claiming that her co-star, Jason Mitchell, harassed her during her time on the show, headed out of the show.

According to Boone, his departure had nothing to do with his accusations against Mitchell:

"With complete transparency, I knew some news would come, but the work had allowed me to concentrate elsewhere," he wrote. "I heard whispers that my previous co-star had been fired from a new project and subsequently fired from the program we worked together … I had finished my time at The Chi in November 2018 and had already been working on a new series during Several months ".

