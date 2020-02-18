Tiffani Thiessen reveals what's in her kitchen

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Searching Tiffani Thiessen? Maybe she is in the kitchen.
Whether organizing a dinner or perfecting a breakfast for your children before school, the Pull a chair Cookbook author loves to create unforgettable meals Y Memories in the special room.
"I feel that many people would say that their kitchen is where most people come in," Tiffani shared with E! Exclusive news while partnering with the latest Gourmet Garden products. "Every time we have a party, everyone is in the kitchen. It's the place where everyone joins. It's extremely cozy."
And if you visit the neighborhood farmers market or look at one of their favorite cookbooks from Donna HayTiffani loves everything that comes with cooking.
"My love for cooking really started young. I used to see the women in my family create amazing meals, but it also created memories in the kitchen. When I was a child, I wanted to be with great women in the kitchen," he joked. "As I grew up, I began to learn more and more about how to cook with them."
So what does Tiffani like to have in his kitchen? She shared some of her selections just for us below.
Gourmet Garden Parsley Slightly Dried
When cooking, Tiffani says he uses Gourmet Garden products with everything from pasta dishes to chicken and pizza dishes. "It's endless," he joked.
Gourmet Garden Chili Pepper Stir-in Paste
"For someone like me, a mother who works and loves always putting fresh meals on the table, (Gourmet Garden) adds to the convenience," Tiffani explained.
Gourmet Garden Italian Pasta to remove herbs
"They are super easy to use, extremely practical and fresh," Tiffani explained to E! Amazing news about Gourmet Garden.
Pull a chair: my family's recipes to yours Cook Book
"I have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of cookbooks," Tiffani confessed to E! News. "From the kitchen to the living room and my office. The cookbooks give me a lot of joy. Many of them are art books for me, really. They give me a lot of joy."
