Tiffani Thiessen reveals what's in her kitchen

Searching Tiffani Thiessen? Maybe she is in the kitchen.

Whether organizing a dinner or perfecting a breakfast for your children before school, the Pull a chair Cookbook author loves to create unforgettable meals Y Memories in the special room.

"I feel that many people would say that their kitchen is where most people come in," Tiffani shared with E! Exclusive news while partnering with the latest Gourmet Garden products. "Every time we have a party, everyone is in the kitchen. It's the place where everyone joins. It's extremely cozy."

And if you visit the neighborhood farmers market or look at one of their favorite cookbooks from Donna HayTiffani loves everything that comes with cooking.

"My love for cooking really started young. I used to see the women in my family create amazing meals, but it also created memories in the kitchen. When I was a child, I wanted to be with great women in the kitchen," he joked. "As I grew up, I began to learn more and more about how to cook with them."

So what does Tiffani like to have in his kitchen? She shared some of her selections just for us below.