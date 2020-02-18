Tichina Arnold of The Neighborhood reveals what's in her bag

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Whether you're filming scenes for the hit CBS comedy The neighborhood or posing on the red carpet, Tichina Arnold You have so many options when it comes to makeup and skin care. But when he is away from home, this actress likes to keep him thinking easily.

"I am really simple. I am interested in skin care, so I don't like to wear a lot of face makeup, but my makeup artist Beth Carter is amazing," she told E! Exclusive news in the GBK Pre-Oscars show. "She fixes everything for me, but for my daily makeup, I only use a little moisturizer, eye cream, mascara and lips."

While exploring new Palette by Pak, Source Naturals and PFB Vanish products inside the VIP lounge, Tichina looked at us inside her purse. In fact, her makeup artist also shared some essential beauty for the actress. In short, the Martin Star has some tips for beauty lovers of all ages.

"Do what makes you happy. Get up in the morning. It's fine if you're not in the mood to wear makeup," he shared. "Always focus on what you are feeling in the moment and the rest will follow. Do what you want … Everyone feels a little more beautiful when they are happy."