Tichina Arnold of The Neighborhood reveals what's in her bag

Beauty is much more than what is in a handbag.
Whether you're filming scenes for the hit CBS comedy The neighborhood or posing on the red carpet, Tichina Arnold You have so many options when it comes to makeup and skin care. But when he is away from home, this actress likes to keep him thinking easily.
"I am really simple. I am interested in skin care, so I don't like to wear a lot of face makeup, but my makeup artist Beth Carter is amazing," she told E! Exclusive news in the GBK Pre-Oscars show. "She fixes everything for me, but for my daily makeup, I only use a little moisturizer, eye cream, mascara and lips."
While exploring new Palette by Pak, Source Naturals and PFB Vanish products inside the VIP lounge, Tichina looked at us inside her purse. In fact, her makeup artist also shared some essential beauty for the actress. In short, the Martin Star has some tips for beauty lovers of all ages.
"Do what makes you happy. Get up in the morning. It's fine if you're not in the mood to wear makeup," he shared. "Always focus on what you are feeling in the moment and the rest will follow. Do what you want … Everyone feels a little more beautiful when they are happy."
Urban Decay All Nighter Spray Long Lasting Makeup Fixer
Whether Tichina looks for a "clear face or full face," her makeup artist always puts on makeup with this affordable Urban Decay article.
Peter Thomas Roth eye pads
In addition to Charlotte Tilbury's eye cream, Beth also loves using Peter Thomas Roth's eye pads on Tichina's face.
FARMACY Honey Drop Light Moisturizer
"It is a facial product that Sephora sells. It is natural. There is a lot of honey," Tichina shared when she recommended a gift of beauty. "I love."
Shu Uemura facial cleansing oil
According to her makeup artist, Tichina's first steps to get glamor is to use the facial cleansing oil of this favorite beauty brand.
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix +
When it comes to Tichina's makeup routine, the actress loves her MAC products, including mascara and pure lipstick.
MAC Cosmetics long-term concealer
For timely coverage, Beth uses this MAC Cosmetics product on Tichina's skin.
The neighborhood airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. only in CBS.
