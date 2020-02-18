This Is Us makes two very tense trips to the family cabin

Forgive us while we wipe our tears.
In 1993, Jack and Rebecca took their 13-year-old children on a trip just after buying the place. In the late 90s, Rebecca, Kevin and Randall chased Kate and saved her from her silly and abusive boyfriend, and today, Kevin, Randall and Kate arrived a weekend together after each had a difficult week.
The trip of the current day became quite tense, as there was no electricity in the cabin, which meant that Randall could not control his house and family, and Kate could not communicate with Toby during her first time alone with the baby jack. Then Kevin found out about Rebecca's cognitive decline and left the cabin realizing that his brothers hadn't told him.
Kate and Randall spent time making a puzzle that Jack had done with a family photo, but one piece was missing.
During the trip in 1993, Jack had got the whole family to put something in a time capsule to open when the children were 18 years old. After he panicked, Randall's memory ended up being one of the pieces of the puzzle, and that's why today Randall and Kate went out into the snow to find Kevin and dig up the time capsule.
Not only did they find the puzzle piece, they also found two other unexpected things. One was a drawing that we had seen Jack make in 1993 of the house he planned to build on the hill next to the cabin. The other was a tape with his voice, explaining that he had thrown away the drawing, but assumed that Rebecca had taken it out of the trash and added it to the capsule.
At present, the big three said goodbye to each other in quite a good mood, and Kevin took a moment to look at the drawing, then towards the hill, where the house suddenly appeared.
It turns out that that's the house Kevin will live in 12 years in the future, and we just have to keep in mind that Kevin looks great in his 50 years.
We expected this trip to be the beginning of the gap between Kevin and Randall, and although Kevin was angry for a minute, they seemed to be totally fine with each other when they said goodbye. Clearly, something else is to come among the brothers.
Kate and Kevin also seemed fine, even though she learned that he had slept with Madison through several very funny voicemails from Madison. But with only four episodes remaining this season, we are ready for anything at this time.
