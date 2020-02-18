This Is Us makes two very tense trips to the family cabin

During the trip in 1993, Jack had got the whole family to put something in a time capsule to open when the children were 18 years old. After he panicked, Randall's memory ended up being one of the pieces of the puzzle, and that's why today Randall and Kate went out into the snow to find Kevin and dig up the time capsule.

Not only did they find the puzzle piece, they also found two other unexpected things. One was a drawing that we had seen Jack make in 1993 of the house he planned to build on the hill next to the cabin. The other was a tape with his voice, explaining that he had thrown away the drawing, but assumed that Rebecca had taken it out of the trash and added it to the capsule.

At present, the big three said goodbye to each other in quite a good mood, and Kevin took a moment to look at the drawing, then towards the hill, where the house suddenly appeared.

It turns out that that's the house Kevin will live in 12 years in the future, and we just have to keep in mind that Kevin looks great in his 50 years.