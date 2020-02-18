This is how Whitmer ranks in popularity – Up News Info Detroit

– When it comes to the Michigan state government, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is the highest-ranking elected official, and her job is to represent an electorate whose opinions cover a wide range of political values ​​and public interests.

Because of this, his work is often subject to intense scrutiny, a scrutiny that is presented in the form of approval ratings.

Using approval ratings for US governors. The US, Wall Street, 24/7, launched its most recent list of most and least popular governors in the United States this week. To identify where the governors were on the list, Wall St. reviewed the approval ratings of the governor of Morning Consult, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, based on survey data collected during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Whitmer was classified as one of the least popular governors, according to the list, reaching no. 43 in general. As of December 2019, Whitmer's approval rating was 42 percent.

At its highest point, Whitmer's disapproval rating was 39 percent.

