The United States may have other & # 39; bad news & # 39; for Huawei – Latest news

The Trump administration is considering changing US regulations. UU. To allow it to block chip shipments to Huawei Technologies from companies like TSMC of Taiwan, the world's largest contract chip maker, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The new restrictions on trade with Huawei from China are among several options to consider at high-level meetings in the United States this week and next. The chip proposal has been drafted, but its approval is far from certain, one of the sources said.

The measure would be a blow to the world no. 2 smartphone manufacturer, as well as TSMC, a major chip producer for Huawei's HiSilicon unit and its mobile phone rivals Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc.

"What they are trying to do is make sure that no chip goes to Huawei that they can control," said the second source.

Huawei is at the heart of a battle for global technological dominance between the United States and China. The United States is trying to convince allies to exclude their equipment from next-generation 5G networks because China could use its equipment to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claim.

To target global chip sales to Huawei, the US authorities. UU. They would alter the Foreign Direct Products Rule, which submits some foreign-made products based on US technology or software. UU. To US regulations. UU.

Reuters reported possible changes to that rule in November.

According to the draft proposal, the US government. UU. It would force foreign companies that use US chip manufacturing equipment. UU. To look for a US license UU. Before supplying Huawei, a major expansion of the export control authority that could annoy US allies. UU.

The US Department of Commerce declined to comment on the proposal.

But a Commerce spokesman said the recent US charges against Huawei, including the conspiracy to steal trade secrets, "reaffirm the need for caution when considering license applications. The United States continues to have major concerns about Huawei."

Huawei did not respond to requests for comments.

A spokeswoman for TSMC said the company does not answer "hypothetical,quot; questions and does not comment on individual clients.

The United States blacklisted Huawei in May last year, citing national security concerns. That forced some US and foreign companies to seek special licenses from the Department of Commerce to sell him, but China's hawks in the US government. UU. They have been frustrated by the large number of supply chains beyond their reach.

Others in the Trump administration fear antagonizing Beijing, which has just signed a trade agreement with Washington. They are also concerned that restrictions boost innovation on the high seas and benefit their foreign rivals.

Most chip manufacturers rely on equipment produced by US companies such as KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials, according to a report from China's Everbright Securities last year.

"There is no production line in China that uses only equipment made in China, so it is very difficult to manufacture chipsets without US equipment," Everbright wrote.

