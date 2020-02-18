The United States imposes sanctions on the Russian oil company that supports the leader of Venezuela

WASHINGTON – The United States on Tuesday imposed severe economic sanctions against a Russian oil giant that keeps the ruling government of Venezuela afloat, in a bid that could affect world oil prices.

The sanctions were applied against Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of the state-controlled Russian oil company, and Didier Casimiro, who is identified on the company's website as vice president of refining.

The possible financial impact on global markets represents what the Trump administration concluded is the cost of pressuring President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela to leave power, almost two years after he was re-elected in a widely contested vote.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Rosneft "negotiated the sale and transportation of Venezuelan crude oil."