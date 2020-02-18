The United States imposes sanctions on the Russian oil company that supports the leader of Venezuela

WASHINGTON – The United States on Tuesday imposed severe economic sanctions against a Russian oil giant that keeps the ruling government of Venezuela afloat, in a bid that could affect world oil prices.
The sanctions were applied against Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of the state-controlled Russian oil company, and Didier Casimiro, who is identified on the company's website as vice president of refining.
The possible financial impact on global markets represents what the Trump administration concluded is the cost of pressuring President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela to leave power, almost two years after he was re-elected in a widely contested vote.
In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Rosneft "negotiated the sale and transportation of Venezuelan crude oil."
"The United States is determined to avoid looting Venezuela's oil assets by the corrupt Maduro regime," said Mnuchin.
Administration officials insisted that the world oil market was stable enough to support the new sanctions against Rosneft or any entity that does business with him. Authorities also said Rosneft customers would have 90 days to disconnect from the Russian shipping company, a sign of how difficult it can be for global customers to cut their ties.
The new sanctions are part of what President Trump described as a campaign of maximum pressure against Maduro, who led Venezuela's economy to ruin and caused an exodus of millions of people to the neighboring states of South America.
Rosneft sells about two-thirds of Venezuela's oil, mainly to Asia, and often hiding the origin and destination of the cargo. Authorities said Maduro was taking advantage of the profits from oil sales facilitated by Rosneft to stay in power, in part by strengthening the Venezuelan army and its harsh repression against the public.
The Rosneft commercial subsidiary was created in 2011 to help its Moscow-based parent company carry out foreign projects, including the shipment of crude oil. In recent years, faced with US and European sanctions, Rosneft has entered deeply into places like Cuba, China, Egypt and Vietnam.
Some of its main clients are in Asia, where China and India have struggled to get enough oil supplies after the Trump administration imposed sanctions against Iran.
Trump administration officials described a series of planned transactions and shipments over the past year, including millions of barrels of crude oil, as evidence of Rosneft's support for Mr. Maduro. Last month alone, authorities said, Rosneft helped deliver 2 million barrels of oil to West Africa from Venezuela.