The United States designates the official media of China as operators of the communist state

WASHINGTON – For years they have operated as news organizations in the United States, deploying dozens of journalists to cover the main events of the day and to inform their readers and viewers at home, even if the most important of them was the leadership of The Party Communist of China.
Now, the Trump administration has declared them not journalism practitioners, but rather agents of the Chinese state.
The State Department informed China on Tuesday that its five main news agencies, Xinhua, CGTN, Radio China, China Daily and The People's Daily, will now be officially treated as foreign government officials, subject to the same rules than diplomats stationed in the United States. . The new action was described on Tuesday afternoon by a senior State Department official.
The decision, debated in Washington for years but never carried out, partly due to concerns about the restriction of press freedom, comes at a time when the administration has moved aggressively on multiple fronts to fight against what Officials describe as a broad influence and Chinese intelligence. operations in the United States.
Only in the last month, prosecutors have filed cases against Chinese intelligence operations involving Harvard scientific research and the trick of Equifax in 2017, one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the country. They also accused Huawei, the telecommunications company, and two of its subsidiaries of federal fraud and conspiracy to steal trade secrets.
The legal assault on Chinese entities has developed even when bilateral tensions have erupted over the management of the coronavirus epidemic by China, which led to the evacuation of US diplomats and other citizens of Wuhan, the city in the center of China at the origin of the outbreak. It is part of a concerted effort to exert new pressure on the Chinese government just a month after President Trump signed a temporary truce in the commercial war that began.
Chinese critics in Washington, some of whom have long called for action against the country's state media, praised the decision.
At the same time, the decision could lead to reprisals against American journalists working in China, especially those affiliated with the United States government, such as Voice of America.
"China has long masked intelligence operations with journalistic credentials," said Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, echoing a suspicion in national security circles.
"The danger is that China could correspond to our journalists," he said. "The difference is that our journalists in China are actually journalists."
The immediate impact of the designation was not clear.
An administration official said the designation would not immediately interfere with the work of the organizations or their employees. However, it would require that China register them all in the State Department, as they should now do with diplomats at the Chinese Embassy in Washington or at consulates across the country.
The official said news organizations were included because they were "substantially owned and effectively controlled,quot; by the Chinese government.
The US government has already targeted some of the news agencies under the Law on the Registration of Foreign Agents, which requires that any person exercising pressure on behalf of foreign governments submit periodic reports on their activities to the Department of Justice.
Partly in response to Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, the administration has forced parts of China's official propaganda apparatus to register. They included CGTN, the English channel of China's Central Television, Beijing's main home network, which was forced to register from last year. One of the others, China Daily, is registered as a foreign agent since 1983.
The new action goes further and treats news organizations as part of China's diplomatic missions whose activities are regulated by the Foreign Missions Law. Enacted in 1982, the law is a legal tool aimed at ensuring equitable treatment for US diplomats serving in countries around the world, often under burdensome government restrictions. It deals with everything from providing visas to acquiring property and extending diplomatic immunity in matters of criminal irregularities.
Last fall, for example, the State Department began demanding that Chinese diplomats warn before planning to have meetings with local or state officials and with educational and research institutions. That movement came in retaliation for similar rules of the Chinese government imposed on US diplomats. With the last change, the department would have the power to impose similar restrictions on Chinese journalists.
US officials have suspected much more about the activities of Chinese diplomats and have increased scrutiny of their trips and meetings. In September, the State Department They secretly expelled two officials from the Chinese embassy in Washington after they were caught driving at a sensitive military base in Virginia with their wives. The expulsions appear to be the first of Chinese diplomats suspected of espionage in more than 30 years.
It was not clear why the administration decided to act now in Chinese news organizations, although the administration official said the measure reflected a long-term frustration over the tolerance shown to official Chinese media in the United States, despite the evidence that organizations serve as a front for intelligence agencies.
The US Economic and Security Review Commission. UU. And China, an agency mandated by Congress, warned in its report in 2017 that "Chinese intelligence and information warfare efforts are known to involve the staff of Chinese state media organizations."
In recent years, a growing number of US officials have discussed the imposition of strict visa reciprocity on Chinese news organizations after Beijing began increasingly limiting visas and residence permits issued to foreign journalists and reduced the Length of those documents.
Unlike Russian information campaigns in the United States, which have been artistically designed to sow distrust in the US government and the democratic system, China's media efforts in the United States have tended to reflect ways more traditional government propaganda. Reports on CGTN or China Daily, for example, are more likely to exalt the country's economic and diplomatic achievements than to denigrate American democracy.
Xinhua, which is China's main news agency and serves as a channel for most of the important announcements, maintains offices worldwide, with its largest in Washington and New York. It is a common practice for many of them to produce internal documents, intended for consumption not by the public but by high-ranking officials.
Some disagreed with the action. "I don't see any evidence that they are doing something disastrous to justify this response," said Maria Repnikova, an assistant professor at Georgia State University and author of "Media Policy in China: improvise power under authoritarianism."
China Daily, the English version of one of the leading state newspapers, regularly publishes advertising supplements in newspapers across the country, including The New York Times. In general, they offer an informative, albeit nondescript, view of world affairs refracted through the lens of the Communist Party.
"The China Daily advertising insert is clearly labeled and meets our standards of advertising acceptability," said Ari Isaacman Bevacqua, a spokeswoman for the Times. "The New York Times covers China exhaustively and aggressively, and at no time has advertising influenced our coverage."
However, some experts in China say that China Daily pushes insidious propaganda to foreign readers, especially in their attempts to whiten vast human rights abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and other ethnic minorities.
Sophie Richardson, Chinese director of Human Rights Watch, has repeatedly denounced China Daily. Paper, she said on twitter last year, "he was just a spokesman for a government that combines peaceful criticism with terrorism, crushes peaceful protests and arbitrarily arrests a surprising number of #Uigures and another # Muslims. "
One issue in particular caught the attention of the White House in 2018. An announcement published in The Des Moines Register highlighted the benefits of free trade for Iowa farmers at a time when Trump was criticizing what he called the unfair trade practices of China .
Trump typically responded on Twitter.
Lara Jakes reported from Washington and Steven Lee Myers from Beijing. Edward Wong contributed reporting from Washington.
