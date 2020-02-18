The United States designates the official media of China as operators of the communist state

"The danger is that China could correspond to our journalists," he said. "The difference is that our journalists in China are actually journalists."

The immediate impact of the designation was not clear.

An administration official said the designation would not immediately interfere with the work of the organizations or their employees. However, it would require that China register them all in the State Department, as they should now do with diplomats at the Chinese Embassy in Washington or at consulates across the country.

The official said news organizations were included because they were "substantially owned and effectively controlled,quot; by the Chinese government.

The US government has already targeted some of the news agencies under the Law on the Registration of Foreign Agents, which requires that any person exercising pressure on behalf of foreign governments submit periodic reports on their activities to the Department of Justice.

Partly in response to Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, the administration has forced parts of China's official propaganda apparatus to register. They included CGTN, the English channel of China's Central Television, Beijing's main home network, which was forced to register from last year. One of the others, China Daily, is registered as a foreign agent since 1983.

The new action goes further and treats news organizations as part of China's diplomatic missions whose activities are regulated by the Foreign Missions Law. Enacted in 1982, the law is a legal tool aimed at ensuring equitable treatment for US diplomats serving in countries around the world, often under burdensome government restrictions. It deals with everything from providing visas to acquiring property and extending diplomatic immunity in matters of criminal irregularities.

Last fall, for example, the State Department began demanding that Chinese diplomats warn before planning to have meetings with local or state officials and with educational and research institutions. That movement came in retaliation for similar rules of the Chinese government imposed on US diplomats. With the last change, the department would have the power to impose similar restrictions on Chinese journalists.