The transfer of FC Copenhagen triumphs: Johan Lange explains his success | Soccer news

FC Copenhagen is one of the stories of sustainable success in Europe

The Celts are favorites to progress in their Europa League draw against FC Copenhagen, but it would be a mistake to think that there is nothing to learn from their Danish opponents.

Copenhagen has become the master of the transfer market.

Few clubs in Europe can boast their success. Their ability to find value in the market and make quick profits, while continuing to win trophies nationwide and competing on the continent, distinguishes the champions of Denmark from the rest.

The list of player sales in recent transfer windows is remarkable.

Denis Vavro was sold to Lazio for £ 9.5m in the summer with Robert Skov joining Hoffenheim for £ 9m. Both had been signed for a fraction of those figures just two years earlier.

But they are only the last in a long list. Robin Olsen was signed for £ 630,000 and sold to Rome for £ 8.1m. In the space of a single season, Jesse Joronen signed for £ 800,000 and then sold to Series A on the side of Brescia for £ 4.5m.

Denis Vavro was sold to Lazio for a great gain in the summer.

Copenhagen has been turning players in this way for years and winning titles along the way, twelve of them since 2001. "We are one of the few clubs in the world that has earned the right not to be asked what our goals are before start the season, "says Johan Lange, the club's long-standing technical director. "Everybody knows."

In Europe, the consistency is remarkable. Copenhagen is one of the 15 clubs that have competed in the group stage of the European competition in 13 of the last 14 seasons. It is a list that includes Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The difference is that Copenhagen had to qualify only to reach the group stage in all but one of those seasons.

"That is a unique record, of which we are very proud."

So how have they achieved it? The surprising thing is the consistency, not only in terms of results, but also in the identity of the staff that delivers them.

The manager of FC Copenhagen Stale Solbakken provides continuity in the club

Stale Solbakken has been the Copenhagen manager for the past seven years after having had a five-year term in charge. Lange was his assistant during that first period, but he has spent the last six years in this new position as technical director, overseeing the vision of the club.

The clarity of the model is easy to admire, but few have been able to replicate it. Lange selects four key principles that have been essential to the sustained success of the club.

"We have a strong culture, a proactive strategy, stability among key personnel and a very clear style of play," says Lange Sky sports.

"Without those four things, I don't think we would have had the opportunity to overcome our weight in European competitions for such a long period."

The launch of Lange to possible new signings is simple but compelling.

They will go through a development process that will mean they will be sold to a club in a league of the top five. The idea is that they learn, improve and then sell them. Johan Lange

"What they will win here are three things," he explains. "First, they will win trophies. We can say that based on our history. It would be good for them to look back on their career."

"Second, they will play European football and be tested on the next level. And the third thing is that they will go through a development process that will mean they will be sold to a club in a league of the top five. The idea is that they learn , they improve and then we sell them. "

It has become a virtuous cycle for the club because with each success story, the next group of talented young players is even more inclined to choose Copenhagen.

"We have many good examples to show," says Lange. "That helps us with recruitment. If we don't show that we can sell players, we can't attract that talent. We have to sell players to be able to attract the next players."

"It has become a partnership between the player and the club."

Lange adds: "It is also an important investment for us. We are not in a position to sign ten players every summer. No, we have chosen to sign it. We have explored it for a long time. You are the only one. The association will have ups and downs, but we are committed with that because if it goes wrong, it's bad for your career, but it's also bad for our club. "

Robert Skov has been a success in Hoffenheim after being sold for £ 9 million

Buyers clubs also know what they are getting.

"The clubs that buy us know that a Copenhagen player is used to the pressure of winning. You have to win. We are the biggest club in Scandinavia, so there is a demanding crowd with the right to be demanding. The clubs also know that our players have had to compete in Europe against teams that are better than us too. They get that complete experience here. "

In that sense, Lange's work should be easier and easier. And yet, otherwise, it's just getting harder. The financial disparity is growing between the richest leagues in Europe and the rest. Globalization means that where Copenhagen could have had a monopoly in Scandinavia before, they must now look for new markets to stay ahead of the game.

"The market has suffered a lot of inflation," says Lange. "The markets in which we were traditionally recruiting have increased 110 percent in recent years, which obviously makes it more difficult. There are many reasons for this. Clubs in Asia and America are investing heavily and that has had an impact on The prices in the market.

"We have to look further. The days when we could have a Scandinavian international within the club for four or five years have passed. The rotation of the team is faster than it used to be. That demands even more from our model." It is up to the first level young players who can perform in Europe faster. Without a clear strategy, it would be impossible.

"We have had to recalibrate our approach to the market to keep ourselves at the forefront. We had to look for tomorrow's competitive advantage. We had to adopt new ideas."

Frederik Leth has been appointed head of exploration and analysis of the club with a strong emphasis on a data-based approach. This use of statistical analysis has opened new markets. Federico Santander was hired by a club in his native Paraguay before being sold to Bologna in the summer of 2018. Eastern Europe is fertile ground now too.

Federico Santander scoring for Bologna against Inter in San Siro

"In the identification phase, our process depends a lot on the data," explains Lange. "We are trying to find players earlier in their career. That is difficult to predict but it is important to try."

"The partnership between me, the manager and the explorers is crucial. We take the time at the beginning of the process to establish exactly what we are looking for. Then, we can establish the parameters with the data. Only after that stage is it when it becomes Live scan.

"It helps that everyone knows their work and that Stale Solbakken has a clear playing style. It is difficult for explorers if the style changes from one season to another. Our explorers know that their job is to find players who have the potential to play European football for the Solbakken & # 39; s Copenhagen with the ability to be sold to one of the five best leagues in a few years.

"It is better for us to find those players who have that ability than those who do not, even if they are perhaps starting from a higher performance base."

"For example, if you saw Denis Vavro's performances for Zilina in Slovakia, you wouldn't have seen a player whose performances were ready for a league in the top five, but the potential was definitely there. That's an example of recruitment based on our most recent strategy, one that we have tried to refine in the last three or four years. "

There is still a place for the most experienced player. Nicklas Bendtner recently passed through Copenhagen, while players like former Brentford defender Andreas Bjelland and club captain Zeca, both 31, will lead the way against Celtic. "We need balance. Younger players need those players with them to reach their potential."

But the strategy is clear. And whatever the outcome against Celtic, it is a template that Copenhagen hopes to maintain its success for many years.