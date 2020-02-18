The star of & # 39; LHHNY & # 39; Kimbella reveals why she threw a drink at Yandy Smith

%MINIFYHTML0ea4c473e15be62c920c57cb8db0103711% %MINIFYHTML0ea4c473e15be62c920c57cb8db0103712%

After receiving many reviews online for his aggressive behavior towards Yandy in the last episode, now Kimbella defends herself in an Instagram comment now removed.

"Love and Hip Hop: New York"He returned with a new episode on Monday, February 17. The new episode resumed just after the drama between Kimbella and delivery partner Yandy Smith since the two were involved in an almost physical altercation in the previous episode.

The VH1 star had a burning response to a fan who asked him why he was so mad at Yandy. "You are stupid?" Then she applauded the user. "Didn't you watch the episode? Because she said I deserved it 10 years later! You mean why I'm angry?"

For those who aren't following, Kimbella was referring to Yandy's comments about Chrissy Lampkin"walk the dog" Kimbella in the first season of the reality television series. At that time, Yandy said Kimbella deserved to be "beaten" by Chrissy.

The altercation between Kimbella and Yandy took place when the two were dating other cast members, including Jonathan Fernandez, Korean Jenn, Somaya Reece Y Cyn Santana. In a confessional, Kim called Yandy a "fake friend," "a fake person" and a "fake businesswoman." He seemed unable to control his anger when he threw his drink at Yandy when everyone was with other cast members.

Watching the episode, fans collectively criticized Kim for being jealous of Yandy. “Kimbella, girl, bye. You find yourself as a bitter and jealous bitch. Were you holding back all that anger towards yandy for YEARS? That means you were never a true friend as you say. #LHHNY, "said one.

"Yandy has had enough of Kimbella! Please drag her down lmaooooo Kim knows she's only famous for Juelz and the many, many artists she slept with. Yandy didn't have to do any of that and she's smart. Girl, just admit that you're jealous of Yandy and move on. #LHHNY, "said someone else.