The song & # 39; homophobic & # 39; of Man Utd against Chelsea will not be investigated by FA | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML60bd7f70f0501e7b067c8bbee12695b611% %MINIFYHTML60bd7f70f0501e7b067c8bbee12695b612%

Stonewall's sports director says Sky sports news There must be a greater awareness about what the term & # 39; rental guy & # 39; really means







%MINIFYHTML60bd7f70f0501e7b067c8bbee12695b613% %MINIFYHTML60bd7f70f0501e7b067c8bbee12695b614%

%MINIFYHTML60bd7f70f0501e7b067c8bbee12695b615% %MINIFYHTML60bd7f70f0501e7b067c8bbee12695b616%

The Football Association will not investigate alleged chants & # 39; homophobic & # 39; by Manchester United fans during the Premier League game in Chelsea on Monday.

The FA says they take the accusations extremely seriously and remain in regular and ongoing discussions with the Police, Kick It Out and the Crown Prosecutor Service about which language is considered discriminatory.

Kick It Out issued a statement following reports of homophobic chants by West Ham fans during their victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December.

A statement by Kick It Out after that game said: "We have informed the FA and reiterated our message: the song & # 39; Rent Boy & # 39; is homophobic and should be treated as such."

0:51 Stonewall's sports director, Robbie de Santos, says more measures must be taken against homophobic singing. Stonewall's sports director, Robbie de Santos, says more measures must be taken against homophobic singing.

Speaking to Sky sports news Stonewall's sports director, Robbie de Santos, stressed that there should be greater awareness about the meaning of the term & # 39; rental guy & # 39 ;.

De Santos said: "(With) this particular song, many people say they don't understand what the song means.

"That does not make it excusable, but it shows that part of the solutions to stop this song is to make sure that people understand what the implications of the word rent really mean.

4:14 Tom Allen visited West Ham for a day experience with Sky Sports in the first episode of the series & # 39; I & # 39; m Game & # 39 ;, where he met with the Iron Pride at the London Stadium Tom Allen visited West Ham for a day experience with Sky Sports in the first episode of the series & # 39; I & # 39; m Game & # 39 ;, where he met with the Iron Pride at the London Stadium

"Understand that he is homophobic and biphobic and make sure they remember him if they are even thinking about joining."

"It is really important that we continue to see actions against these songs.

"It all comes down to the manager's training and to make sure that all the personnel who participate in live sporting events are really clear and confident that the anti-LGBT language has no place in football or any other sport. It must be dealt with same severity as any other form of discrimination. "

Sky sports news They have approached Manchester United and Chelsea to comment.