The slum dwellers of India sent eviction notices before Trump's visit | News

The slum dwellers of the city of Ahmedabad say that municipal authorities have sent them eviction notices while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state prepares to receive the president of the United States, Donald Trump, on February 24.

The neighborhood is near Motera Stadium, where Modi and Trump are expected to attend an event called "Kem Chho Trump,quot; (How are you, Trump) in line with the great show "Howdy Modi,quot; that the president of the United States organized to Indian Prime Minister in Houston last September.

Tejabhai Meda, 36, who works as a worker and earns Rs 300 ($ 4.2) per day, is in shock. "I've been living here for the past 22 years," he told Al Jazeera. "I don't know what to do. On the one hand, the government says it is helping poor people build new homes, but here we are being evicted from a piece of land."

"We are not asking the government for houses, we are telling them to give us land where we can live," said the father of three children, adding that until last month no one had bothered them.

A view of the slum area where a wall was built as part of a & # 39; beautification unit & # 39; along a route that the president of the United States will take (Amit Dave / Reuters)

Authorities in the state of Gujarat have also faced criticism for erecting a wall 400 meters (1,312 feet) long, two meters (seven feet) high to prevent the US leader from seeing a poor neighborhood.

However, a senior government official told Reuters that the wall was being built for security reasons, not to hide the slum, which It houses an estimated 800 families.

But the contractor who built it said the government "did not want the slum to be seen,quot; when Trump passes through the area.

Meda says that on Monday, along with 44 other families, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) asked him to leave the plot, but the municipal agency denied it.

"The news report is incorrect and misleading," AMC commissioner Vijay Nehra told Al Jazeera. "In fact, it can be called naughty as it tries to link the problem with the event & # 39; Namaste Trump & # 39;. There are no plans for forced evictions in the near future."

An AMC official told Al Jazeera that slum dwellers were "invading government lands."

"We've also asked them to clean up the site before, but they refused, saying we should follow due process and give them notices. And when we issue notices now, everyone is linking the problem with Trump's visit," said Kishore Varna.

But Mina Jadhav, general secretary of Majdur Adhikar Manch, a union that works for unorganized workers in Gujarat, linked the eviction with Trump's visit to Ahmedabad.

"The BJP government does not want the world to see that there is poverty in Gujarat. They want Trump and others to see only the big buildings, roads and everyone here have bathrooms and homes," he said.

"They (the government) want to hide the poor people who live in slums, that's why they sent eviction notices to these families and built a wall to protect Trump from realizing another poor neighborhood."

Nehra, the AMC commissioner, tweeted on Sunday that more than 100,000 participants had registered so far to greet Trump as he heads from the airport to the city center. Trump said last week that Modi had promised that "millions and millions,quot; of people would line up on his route.

The event provides Trump, who was charged in December, with the opportunity to court hundreds of thousands of Indian-American voters before the US presidential elections in November.

Trump is also expected to visit the humble abode of the Indian independence leader, Mahatma Gandhi, in Ahmedabad.

Authorities in Ahmedabad expect to spend between 800 and 850 million Indian rupees ($ 11-12 million) in preparations for the first visit to India by the president of the United States, Reuters reported citing officials.

Trump, who made his promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as a feature of his presidency, will visit India from February 24 to 25 to reaffirm the strategic ties that have been affected by the disputes. commercial.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi