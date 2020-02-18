The Slick Woods model arouses concern for the photo of herself after suffering another seizure

%MINIFYHTML46506c7bcd397a865c66e871b396fd4611% %MINIFYHTML46506c7bcd397a865c66e871b396fd4612%

Cynthia Erivo seems very worried after learning about the capture of the Fenty model, writing in the comments section of her post, & # 39; What do you need? Can I help anyway?

Slick woods He didn't have the best day on Tuesday, February 18. The model has generated concern after she revealed on her Instagram account that she has just suffered another seizure in a month along with a photo of herself after the health attack.

It's clear how the day Slick didn't feel good just by looking at the picture. His face seemed to be a little swollen as he looked at the camera. "Man, another seizure f ** k the bulls ** t I'm getting vegan," she said in the caption.

Friends and followers quickly jumped into the comments section to send their prayers. Miguel He said: "Shit, let us know if you need anything here. I literally started seeing a specialist in new allergic reactions," while Cynthia Erivo Sounded so worried, "Are you alright?! What do you need? Can I help anyway? I wish you love."

Some people agreed and urged her to become vegan immediately. "Please, make yourself a beautiful vegan! You still risk the poison of delight," said one. Sharing his own experience, another wrote: "Slick … My daughter has seizures, we have become completely vegan and we have added CBD products. She has really improved her health and her quality of daily life. Take care of yourself. Be well."

"I would also become vegan. At this point, why don't you try everything you can to improve your mind, body and soul, especially your health! Rest well and get well soon!" Another echoed. Someone suggested that you take alkaline and apricot diet pits, saying, "Research more holistic ways to raise your body's pH to a favorable condition! Without chemotherapy! Love."

This is the second time Slick has suffered a seizure in a month. In January, the 23-year-old girl revealed to her thousands of fans that she had suffered a seizure in the middle of the night and thanked her photographer Chey Allegra for saving her life. "Now that I feel a million times better and walking again, thanks [Chey] for saving my life during an unexpected attack in the middle of the night," he said at the time. "Man, there are so many people going through worse things."