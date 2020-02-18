The sisters say the man they hired to repair the house is a scammer suspect – Up News Info Chicago

– A month before an accused scammer returned to court on charges of fraud, a group of sisters said they are now scamming people using social networks.

Marissa Parra of Up News Info 2 sat down with the Duggan sisters, who claim to be the last victims of Ed Kavanaugh.

"This is the reason we hired him," Annie Duggan said, while showing Parra the repairs outside his home for which he hired Kavanaugh.

But the face that was once friendly around the Duggan sisters' yard is now one that keeps them awake at night.

“Now I find that he is really a scary person for me, knowing that I invited this criminal; this convict; this scammer in my house, "added Mary Duggan.

The Duggan sisters trusted Kavanaugh with $ 8,000. He was hired, but they had no idea of ​​his past, until now.

"I have about 11 pages, from a single space, of information that we have collected in the last 10 days," Clare Duggan said.

She said that through her own investigation, she found Kavanaugh's criminal record dating back to about a quarter of a century. His background shows several charges, and even recent convictions, of fraud.

Facebook, said Clare Duggan, is Kavanaugh's last hunting ground.

“At this time I found about 60 different aliases. Recruit through mommy, like, neighborhood groups. He uses a false name at that point to give the reference, pretending he is a local mother, "he said.

In 2018, Addison police arrested Kavanaugh on two charges of violating the alleged trade names law and operating a business without a license.

The Illinois Attorney General's office is trying to ban you from "advertising or selling any appliance."

But in December 2019, Kavanaugh was in the Duggans living room, arguing about that.

"Giving him a cup of tea when his throat hurt is very lovely, and you know, it makes you feel like you're safe and he's here to help you," Clare Duggan said.

Another photo showed Kavanaugh on a ladder in the sisters' backyard this month.

Parra decided to call him. He was not happy, but denied having acted badly or fraud, and even denied knowing the Duggan sisters at first.

But Kavanaugh said we didn't have the full story. However, he refused to be interviewed.

When Parra asked if Kavanaugh had heard anything about the Attorney General's office, he said no, despite the fact that they filed a lawsuit against him in October 2018, and the fact that he must return to court in less than a month hereinafter. March 12.

The AG office said they also have a criminal case pending against him. He was charged with charges of fraud and home repair theft.

The Duggan sisters said they know that the Attorney General's office is working hard, but they wonder how he is still there to be hired in the first place.

"Time is running," said Clare Duggan. "Every day is out there, potentially scamming other families."

The Attorney General's office said fraud victims should always file a complaint on their website, or call the Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 243-0618.

Meanwhile, Clare Duggan has just started a hotline for Kavanaugh victims, which can be reached by (312) 600-5350 or by email to [email protected].