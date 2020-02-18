The Senate committee hearing on the RTD oversight bill focuses on services for disabled passengers

%MINIFYHTML794f010de3e27fcf42def05ca104ba0c11% %MINIFYHTML794f010de3e27fcf42def05ca104ba0c12%

Legislation that would toughen state oversight of the troubled Regional Transportation District had its first hearing on Tuesday against lawmakers, and the focus focused directly on how well transportation serves the disabled community in the metropolitan area.

Julie Reiskin, executive director of the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, characterized Senate Bill 151 as a "pro-RTD bill." She was one of almost a dozen members of the disabled community who attended the proceedings before the Senate Energy and Transportation Committee.

"Without RTD, we don't have jobs or the ability to live independently," Reiskin told lawmakers.

That is why it is so important that the bill, which according to Reiskin would provide the necessary additional protections for disabled passengers, must become law.

The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee, chaired by Democratic Senator Faith Winter, will take another testimony day on March 3 before voting on whether or not to approve the bill.

Andrew Montoya, a coalition lawyer, said that if disabled passengers could file complaints against RTD in state court, rather than just in federal court under the Americans with Disabilities Act, faster and more effective results could be achieved.

He said federal disability cases are "extremely expensive and time-consuming," citing a lawsuit his organization filed against RTD that lasted for three years.

But RTD responded, saying that SB 151 could potentially charge the transit agency with an avalanche of litigation while the agency tries to comply with a "legal standard that seems impossible to meet," said RTD attorney Jenifer Ross-Amato.

"Expanding responsibility will cause litigation and the threat of litigation," he said. "The bill creates new protected classes not identified in federal law."

Zamy Silva, senior manager of the civil rights division of RTD, insisted that the agency fully complies with the requirements of the ADA and said the "RTD complaint procedure is very, very strong."

"It is embedded in our mission and core values," he said.

SB 151 was introduced at the end of January and contains several items that have been rejected by RTD. Headed by Republican Senator Jack Tate, the measure would expand the board of directors of 15 members elected by RTD by two new members, both appointed by the governor. The new CEOs would have the task of advocating for disadvantaged communities in the district and passengers with disabilities.

There would also be two non-voting members, the state treasurer and the executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, who would provide greater fiscal oversight and coordination of transportation planning.

Heather McKillop, who heads RTD until newly hired interim general manager Paul Ballard starts in his post next week, said more bodies on the stand might not be an intelligent decision.

"We have concerns that adding four additional members would make the board somewhat difficult to manage," he told lawmakers.

He also noted that RTD is already heavily audited by no less than 13 external agencies.

SB 151 would require a higher level of transparency in RTD, including the placement of directors under the restrictions of Amendment 41 and the protection of whistleblowers to employees who file complaints. Amendment 41, approved by voters 13 years ago, requires that all elected officials disclose any benefits or gifts they receive valued at more than $ 59, with some exceptions.

RTD has been in the spotlight lately, beset by the twin evils of the fall of passengers and the shortage of drivers. At the end of last year, the agency said it would have to consider making significant cuts in the bus and train service to better align its service with the workers it has to operate its fleet.

On Wednesday, RTD will launch the first of more than a dozen community meetings throughout the metropolitan area, which will take place over the next two weeks, to get public comments on the proposed service cuts. The RTD board will make a final decision on any reduction in March. Any changes would take effect in May.