The Pretenders Rocker says his father would have loved the presidency of Donald Trump

Chrissie Hynde writes an open letter to the current president of the United States after Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom, the highest civil honor in the nation.

Chrissie Hynde He wrote an open letter to the president of the United States. UU. Donald Trump, confessing that his late father would have been "delighted" with his mandate.

Suitors Frontwoman turned to Twitter to share the note on Monday, February 17, 2020, after Trump honored the controversial conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the greatest civil honor of the nation.

Limbaugh received the honor during the Trump Union State speech earlier this month, after the syndicated radio announcer announced that he was fighting "advanced lung cancer," and Hynde admitted that his father would have been excited. For your recognition.

"An open letter to @realDonaldTrump, president of the United States. Dear Mr. President, I often think of how much my father, Melville & # 39; Bud & # 39; Hynde, who proudly served his country as a marine in Guadalcanal , he would have enjoyed his presidency, "she wrote.

"The other day, when you gave that award to Rush Limbaugh, my father would have been so delighted," he continued. "He loved to listen to Rush, that's why I allowed my song & # 39; My City Was Gone & # 39; to be used in his radio show."

The creator of successes "I will support you" added: "My father and I didn't always see each other face to face. We argue a lot … But isn't that the American way? The right to disagree without having your head cut off?

The singer insisted that her father would be "mortified" upon learning that he will participate in a protest in London against the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks. Julian Assange to the United States.

"What I believe is right; to protest the additional punishment of a man who tried to defend Freedom, although in a way he disagrees with," he concluded. "But I think he has been properly punished and should now be released."

"Please consider my plea. You really, Chrissie Hynde."