The online petition aims to keep the "Dallas Leaning Tower,quot; as it is – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It has become the new place in Dallas for the best selfie and now some people want to save the "Dallas Leaning Tower,quot;.

An online petition was created to save what is left of the old office building by converting it into a World Heritage Site and Texas Historic Monument.

According to the change.org petition, maintaining the building would avoid more expensive homes, add character and because of all the memes.

Starting at 10:30 p.m. On Tuesday, more than 250 people had signed it.

While the part of the 11-story office building on the corner of North Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue He is still standing, at an angle, despite multiple attempts to knock him down, he is not expected to remain there much longer.

The demolition company said they will bring a crane and a wrecking ball to tear down the tower this week.

