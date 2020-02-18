The murder trial of the wife of the leader of Lesotho will begin next month | News

The murder trial of the wife of Lesotho's prime minister, accused of murdering his previous wife, will begin next month, a court official said Tuesday.

Maesaiah Thabane was arrested and charged earlier this month for the murder of the separated wife of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, Lipolelo, who was shot dead near her home in the capital of Lesotho, Maseru, on June 14, 2017.

Maesaiah Thabane, who denies the charges and is on bail, briefly appeared in court on Tuesday.

The trial court set March 17 as the date for the start of the trial, said a spokeswoman for the court, Mampota Phakoe.

Lesotho police say Maesaiah Thabane hired assassins to kill Lipolelo and that she was not present in the shooting.

Thomas Thabane took office two days after the murder, then married Maesaiah two months later. Lipolelo had She reportedly refused to grant her husband a divorce after he began a relationship with Maesaiah.

The case has surprised the citizens of Lesotho, an independent kingdom of two million people lying in the middle of a South African mountain range.

PM involved

Police commissioner Holomo Molibeli told Al Jazeera that the prime minister ordered him fired for continuing the investigation. Later, a court ruled that his work would be protected.

"We faced some difficulties because people were not ready to talk or give us information or evidence, but people who are late in mass to give us information," Molibeli said.

Fahmida Miller of Al Jazeera, reporting from Maseru, said that a woman who was traveling with the victim and was injured in the attack fled the country for fear of her safety.

"It is a very complex case for people in Lesotho who try to understand how their first lady could be involved in such a controversial scandal and, ultimately, one who could see the prime minister, Thomas Thabane, accused because he has also been implicated in this murder, "said Miller.

But Thabane's daughter, Mabatsoeneng Hlaethe, defended the prime minister.

"He is not the type of person plotting a murder, I still have to be corrected. But I have different convictions in regards to his new wife," he told Al Jazeera.