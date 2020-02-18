The long-term planning of the NFL is often overrated; that benefits Belichick and Pats

%MINIFYHTML5ed1977e0b9532c32657ae11fea7c8da11% %MINIFYHTML5ed1977e0b9532c32657ae11fea7c8da12%

Five years ago, while New England waited for the next blow in what would become the snowiest season in the city of Boston in mid-February, this humble reporter was lucky enough to walk the temperate streets of Phoenix, Arizona.

I was there for Super Bowl XLIX (that was the moment when Malcolm Butler became immortal, in case they confused his Roman numerals). I was there on behalf of the Union leader, and as a delegate of the New Hampshire state newspaper, I was fortunate to find an event with Eagles coach Chip Kelly, a Granite State native and former UNH offensive coordinator.

He was a big problem at home. It was also a big problem in the NFL at the time, so this memory of 2015 is related to the team building process that the Patriots are about to undertake in 2020.

It's only been five years, but think of everything that has happened since:

At that time, Kelly came from 10 to 6 consecutive seasons as coach of the Eagles. He had been an excellent coach after university success in Oregon, and was in such a good position with the Eagles organization that a few weeks earlier he had added the head of football operations to his title.

However, a year later, part of the brightness had come off. He was fired by Philadelphia before the end of the 2015 season.

The following year he assumed the position of head coach in San Francisco. His quarterback was Colin Kaepernick, who was in the middle of his national anthem protest, but at the end of the season they were both out of work.

Kaepernick, of course, has become a cultural icon (or iconoclast, depending on your perspective).



Kelly worked on television for the 2017 season, then returned to training at UCLA. He has already spent two years there, with a record of 7-17 that suggests that he is very far from the coveted training product that led the Tostitos exhibition: "chip,quot;, do you understand? – In Phoenix that afternoon.

Meanwhile, the 49ers replaced him with Kyle Shanahan. His team lost their first nine games, then switched to Jimmy Garropolo. Then he suffered another bad season after Garropolo broke his ACL. But last season he was armed and won the NFC.

And as for the Patriots, before Butler made Pete Carroll's eternal ridicule, they hadn't won a Super Bowl in a decade. They have won three since then.

They have even lost one in that span, actually to the Eagles team that cut ties with Kelly.

And in that defeat, the role of Butler's Super Bowl changed from opportunistic hero to the guy whose opportunity never came. He left Foxborough shortly after, and has already left for two full seasons.

If any of that seems more history than the events of the last half decade … that's the point. It's only been five years, but see how much has changed in the careers of men like Kelly, Kaepernick and Butler. See how much the history of franchises in Philadelphia, San Francisco and New England has been altered. Look at how different the league landscape is now, compared to early 2015.

Look at it and you can see that the notion of "building towards something,quot; is overrated in the NFL, and that even if the Patriots prioritize the present when assembling their 2020 team, it will not necessarily cost them the opportunity to remain. competitive for years to come.

Unless you're the Brady-Belichick Pats, success is usually fleeting in the NFL. But so is the failure for most teams. Take as proof that in the last five years, all but three teams have reached the playoffs at least once. Or that, in the same period, 21 of the 32 teams have held a division title. Or that since January 2015 there have been 17 clubs, more than half of the league, that have appeared in the AFC or NFC championship game.

The most important question about the Pats off-season plans is whether they will re-sign Tom Brady or not. But it is worth noting that seven of the 12 teams that arrived in the playoffs in 2019 had a different starting quarterback on the opening day of the 2017 season, including three of the four clubs that played for their conference championships. Four of the seven finally found their quarterback with a first-round pick. Two exchanged for veterans. And the latter threw guaranteed money to a free agent.

That says there are multiple means to perform an impactful and immediate update at that point. And that may not require the preparation or development you made in the past.

Players come and go, and the lists usually reorganize a couple of dozen jobs every year, even in the years after the Super Bowl championship. A core of talent is important, of course, but those who also constantly evolve as injuries and age create wear, so when it comes to creating continuous success and building a constant contender, the key is not the assets in uniform. It is having a quality coach with a durable system.

That is why some teams are regularly in the mix and why their breaks do not tend to last long. Bill Belichick is the king, but that is why teams led by Andy Reid, Pete Carroll, John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton have posted winning percentages of .600 or more in the last decade, and why they are perennially in the conversation .

On the contrary, it is also the reason why teams that appear to be full of talent do not meet expectations or become sparkles in the bread.

So, when free agency opens in the NFL a month after Tuesday, the Patriots should be in a position of power due to their power structure. Belichick and Nick Caserio will lead the decision-making process, with the support of the Kraft family property. It may be necessary to reorganize the list, particularly depending on what Brady and his other established free agents decide to do. But there is no need to restart or reload completely with a longer term in mind, because the term "long term,quot; does not really exist in the life of the NFL.

For more evidence of that, consider that it was not until about a week after Kelly promoted Tostitos, and three days after Butler's interception, that Lamar Jackson, 18, pledged to attend the University of Louisville. He enrolled in the school that fall, played three seasons for the Cardinals, won a Heisman Trophy, saw 31 teams pass over him in the draft, played two seasons for the Ravens, and this month was named the unanimous election for the NFL MVP.

The Ravens could not have planned that. Not when I was in high school. Not even when he was selected with the No. 32 pick in 2018. Instead, Baltimore kept trying to build competitive teams, he trusted what he had established and put it together. There was a losing season there, but in general, they have had it both ways. Instead of entering into the overrated idea of ​​rebuilding with a broader approach, they have struggled while building.

And the Patriots can too.