The Libyan GNA suspends the ceasefire talks after the attack on the port of Tripoli | News

The internationally recognized government of Libya has said it will suspend its participation in the ceasefire negotiations organized by the United Nations in Geneva, hours after an attack by the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.& # 39; s forces in the port of the capital.

In a statement Tuesday night, the presidential council of the Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli said it would respond firmly to the attack at the right time.

Early in the day, representatives of the GNA and Haftar & # 39; s The self-appointed National Army of Libya (LNA), which launched a military offensive in April last year to seize Tripoli, had He resumed indirect conversations aimed at establishing a lasting ceasefire.

The images shared online showed a thick black smoke coming out of the port, an important gateway for food, fuel, wheat and other imports.

The state oil company National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it had urgently evacuated all fuel tankers from the facility after a missile struck a meter away from a highly explosive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker that unloaded in the port ".

"Today's attack on the port of Tripoli could have led to a humanitarian and environmental disaster," said CON president Mustafa Sanalla.

"The city does not have operational fuel storage facilities … the consequences will be immediate; hospitals, schools, power plants and other vital services will be affected," he said.

The attack occurred when five GNA military representatives and five others from the LNA met in Geneva, more than a week after they finished their first round of negotiations without reaching an agreement that would help end the fighting in Tripoli.

In the previous round of talks, the UN mission said there was a "broad consensus,quot; between the two sides on "the urgency of the Libyans to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity,quot; of the country and "stop the flow of combatants not Libyans. " and send them out of the country. "

Oil-rich Libya has been divided between rival factions and militias since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed during a NATO-supported uprising in 2011. He is currently divided between two rival administrations: the GNA based in Tripoli and another ally with Haftar in the eastern city of Tobruk that controls key oil fields and export terminals. Each administration is backed by a number of foreign countries.

Earlier that day, Ghassan Salame, head of the UN mission in Libya, described the port's attack as a "great violation,quot; of the fragile and repeatedly violated ceasefire that was negotiated by Russia and Turkey on January 12 as part of the efforts to eliminate intensifying the battle for the capital.