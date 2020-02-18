The jury begins the deliberations in the trial of Harvey Weinstein

The future of Harvey Weinstein is now in the hands of the jury, a new Page Six report revealed. On Tuesday, the jury of 7 men and 5 women in the Manhattan Supreme Court began its deliberations on the sexual crimes of the dishonored producer.

Judge James Burke gave legal instructions to the jury to determine Weinstein's guilt. Earlier this week, Weinstein's lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, wrote an opinion piece in which she implored the jury to acquit Harvey Weinstein of all charges.

For that reason, the judge who presided over the case prohibited the Weinstein legal team from making any other public observation about the trial. Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, the Assistant District Attorney, protested the trial before the judge, stating that the article for Newsweek was "inappropriate."

In addition, he asked the judge to hold Weinstein and his team responsible for the opinion piece. As the followers of the case know, approximately 90 women accused Harvey of inappropriate sexual behavior, including rape, assault and harassment, since the New York Times and the New Yorker reports were first published at the end of 2017.

Weinstein faces several charges, including one charge of a criminal sexual act, two counts of predatory sexual assault and two counts of rape. All charges come from three different women.

The jury's election on what to do with Harvey Weinstein began on January 7. From there, the court and the jury heard the emotional testimony of all the women mentioned, including Lauren Young, Tarale Wulff and Dawn Dunning.

While the three women mentioned above were involved in the case, the charges against Harvey Weinstein are not directly related to them. Since the charges were first filed, Weinstein, the father of five children, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains innocent.

Ad

Harvey has repeatedly stated that all his sexual interactions were consensual. Harvey, furthermore, never testified in self-defense. On Tuesday, while Harvey entered the courtroom, he told reporters he was "feeling good."



Post views:

0 0