The Jimmy Jabs games of Brooklyn Nine-Nine return in a preview

Jimmy Jab's games are back!

This week in Brooklyn nine and nine, the squad is returning to the fan's favorite tradition: Jimmy Jab's games, a series of obstacles and challenges within the venue, usually carried out while the Nine-Nine is in the parade or something they consider very boring.

This year, with the usual host Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) Outside of living your best life of 100 emoji elsewhere, it seems that Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) took over, and made it his Best showman moment.

ME! News has an exclusive first look at this year's games, complete with the head of Charles disguise, a song and the news of a first round loss in the form of Debbie (Vanessa Bayer) She seems to have succumbed to a severe allergic reaction and needed an Epi pen, which has taken her out of the games. You can see the clip above!