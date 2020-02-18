



The winner of the World Cup in England, Moeen Ali, grew up a short distance from Edgbaston, homeland of Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix has announced that the winner of the England World Cup, Moeen Ali, will be its male captain in the first season of The Hundred.

%MINIFYHTML99c5e7c9171f3370ab931738e103479611% %MINIFYHTML99c5e7c9171f3370ab931738e103479612%

The versatile 32-year-old, who grew up a short distance from Edgbaston, homeland of Phoenix, will lead Chris Woakes, a Birmingham local, World Cup winner, as well as England's next bowler, Pat Brown, and the captain of New Zealand, Kane. Williamson this summer.

"Every time I come to Edgbaston it brings me some good first memories of having come here at a very young age," Moeen said.

"I grew up in this area and being the first male captain of Birmingham Phoenix in a new and inclusive competition that will extend to the communities and welcome you is very special to me."

Moeen Ali will be the captain of Birmingham Phoenix for the first season of The Hundred.

Moeen has an excellent track record as a captain for having taken Worcestershire Rapids to the last two finals of Vitality Blast in Edgbaston, including the victory in 2018.

Moeen added: "Worcestershire is where I have developed as a player and as a leader, and captaining them in high profile games such as Final Day will determine how I will lead Birmingham Phoenix.

"It will also help that I also have my Rapids teammate Pat Brown because he is one of the best young white bowlers in the country and when you add players like Chris Woakes, we have a strong local flavor that I am sure that can bring home the title. "

Andrew McDonald, Birmingham Phoenix men's head coach, said: "Moeen is a fantastic all-terrain and has the experience and temperament to lead the team."

"He started his cricket trip here in Edgbaston from a young age, so it feels appropriate to be the captain of the Birmingham Phoenix men's team."

The Hundred will begin on July 17, 2020, with Birmingham Phoenix starting its Edgbaston campaign against London Spirit on July 18.

Watch The Hundred, live on Sky Sports, since July 2020.