The Golden Contract: live broadcast of the featherweight and superlight draw | Boxing News

















Watch a live broadcast of the Golden Contract raffle

Watch a live broadcast of the Golden Contract raffle

Be careful with the & # 39; Golden Ball & # 39; In today's Golden Contract raffle: you can watch it through this live stream from 1.30 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML01f45c452781a6b58328ffb4ac5f01ac11% %MINIFYHTML01f45c452781a6b58328ffb4ac5f01ac12% Live Boxing: Gold Contract Live

The addition of a & # 39; Golden ball & # 39; It means that whoever chooses it has a complete choice of the three remaining boxers.

The featherweight and super lightweight semifinals will be decided today (Tuesday, February 18) before they meet inside the ring on Friday, live on Sky sports from 7pm.

Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Jeff Ofori and Mohamed Mimoue are the super lightweight semi-finalists, while Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood, Jazza Dickens and Tyrone McCullagh are in the last four featherweight.